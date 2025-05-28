Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Responds to Speech from the Throne

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO)—the national voice for Métis women, girls, and gender-diverse people across the Métis Motherland—welcomes the affirming and unifying vision shared in the recent Speech from the Throne, delivered by King Charles III during the Throne Speech on Tuesday.

As a national organization with a clear mandate to advocate for the rights, safety, and wellbeing of Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, LFMO supports the vision for a stronger and more unified Canada as outlined in the Speech. We recognize that a more prosperous Canada translates into improved opportunities for Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Building an inclusive and equitable Canada means expanding protections for Métis women and gender-diverse people. The need to work collaboratively with Indigenous peoples to shape culturally-relevant, trauma-informed, and Indigenous-led policies and solutions is clearer than ever. The full implementation of the 231 Calls to Justice and the 62 Métis-specific Calls to Miskotaha is a matter of urgent and immediate action.

The crisis of MMIWG2S+ is ongoing, and these frameworks offer a clear path forward. LFMO has built respectful and collaborative relationships with past federal cabinets, and we are eager to engage with this government to meaningfully address gender-based violence and the MMIWG2S+ crisis. Ensuring that Métis women and gender-diverse people not only have a seat at the table, but a hand in building it, must be a foundational priority across all policy areas.

"As we look to the future, our resolve is strong and our vision has never been more clear," said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO. "We welcome the support and allyship of Prime Minister Carney's cabinet as we forge a path to self-determination and safety for all Métis women and gender-diverse individuals."

LFMO remains committed to working with the federal government to advance reconciliation, gender equity, and culturally grounded solutions. LFMO will continue working to build a Canada where Métis women, girls, and gender-diverse people are safe, empowered, and heard.

