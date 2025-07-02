Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Responds to Métis-Nation-Saskatchewan Concerns

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the national voice of Métis women and gender-diverse people, sees this moment in Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) as a chance to strengthen rather than strain our shared commitment to genuine self-government. Democracy flourishes when every citizen's voice is welcomed and when our systems reflect the values that have guided Métis communities for generations: transparency, accountability, and mutual respect.

Too often, we see self-governing bodies blur the line between democracy and bureaucracy. When internal rules and technicalities are used to shut people out or override the voices of citizens, it goes against the spirit of self-determination. Women face unnecessary barriers and lateral violence while carrying out their elected duties. Their perseverance reminds us that strong governance is built on diverse voices working together.

Real democracy is built on transparency, fairness, and accountability to the people and not on power held behind closed doors. Our Métis Traditional laws were never meant to serve individual interests; they were built to protect the community, ensure fairness, and uplift all voices, especially those most often pushed to the margins.

"We must remember that the right to lead comes from the people, not from policy documents. If we lose sight of that, we lose the very heart of who we are as Métis." said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO, "When we stay grounded in community wisdom and Métis ways of governing, we honour our ancestors and create space for future generations to thrive."

True self-government relies on clear separation between political leadership and administrative processes, ensuring decision-making remains open and Métis citizen driven. By upholding election results, welcoming dialogue, and bringing Elders, youth, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and regional perspectives to the table, MN-S can model the best of Métis democracy.

We must commit to rebuilding Métis governments rooted in kinship, mutual respect, and accountability, creating spaces where all citizens, inclusive of Métis women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, can lead with courage and speak out against injustice without fear of reprisal. We know our communities deserve better. LFMO stands ready to support all efforts that centre honesty, respect, and collective responsibility. We believe the path ahead can reaffirm our Nation's strength and deepen trust across every corner of the Métis Motherland.

