The Media Technology Monitor (MTM) releases its new Sneak Peek Report highlighting SVOD, Podcasting, co-viewing and more

Key findings from the Sneak Peek include the following:

With increased pressure in the SVOD market, how will the new entrants fare? According to MTM's Fall 2019 survey, 1 in 6 Canadians show interest in subscribing to Disney+ and 1 in 10 show interest in getting Apple TV+;

Netflix continues its domination in Canada . When consuming content on Netflix, Francophones report the vast majority of the content they watch on the platform is in the English language;

Who are you watching TV with? 41% of Canadians report that they would be annoyed if someone they typically watch a show with watched it without them. Drama and comedy are the top preferred genres for co-viewing;

Podcasting continues to be a popular medium in the Canadian market with 26% of Canadians having listened to one. In terms of genres, 1 in 7 podcast listeners list comedy as their favorite type to listen to;

One in ten Canadians own a smart device which helps to automate things like temperature, lights and other features in their homes. Google Nest products are by far the most popular brand of smart home devices in Canada .

To access a free version of the Sneak Peek Report, click here . The English and French-language Media and Technology Adoption Reports and the most recent Fall 2019 data set are available to subscribers on the MTM Portal .

ABOUT THE MTM

The Media Technology Monitor (MTM©) is Canada's premier research product in the area of technology ownership and use. Based on 12,000 telephone interviews annually (including a cell phone only sample), the MTM has spoken with over 150,000 Canadians (equally split between Anglophones and Francophones) over the past decade making it the most accurate and comprehensive media technology tracking survey of its kind. For more information on the MTM please visit our Portal at www.mtm-otm.ca or call: 1-855-898-4999.

