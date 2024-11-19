OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With newcomers representing a growing share of the Canadian population, understanding their media and technology habits is essential for gaining insights into the fabric of Canadian society. But what's the most effective way to get practical, actionable insights on how this diverse group engages with media and technology?

Introducing the latest edition of MTM Newcomers ! Our new season kicks off with the Top Trends Report 2024, alongside fresh data available through our data analysis tool and a free sneak peek infographic.

Our new season kicks off with the Top Trends Report 2024, alongside fresh data available through our data analysis tool and a free sneak peek infographic. (CNW Group/The Media Technology Monitor (MTM))

Some highlights from this new season of MTM Newcomers include:

Job Search : Among newcomers who have searched for employment in the past 6 months, job sites like Monster and Indeed are one of the primary ways for newcomers to find employment.

Among newcomers who have searched for employment in the past 6 months, job sites like Monster and Indeed are one of the primary ways for newcomers to find employment. TV Ownership: Newcomers are less likely to have a TV set in the home than Canadian-born respondents (72% vs 93%). Despite being less likely to own a TV, however, nearly all newcomers connect that TV to the internet.

Newcomers are less likely to have a TV set in the home than Canadian-born respondents (72% vs 93%). Despite being less likely to own a TV, however, nearly all newcomers connect that TV to the internet. YouTube Usage: Newcomers are more likely to be consuming content on YouTube than Canadian-born individuals (86% vs 72%) and are twice as likely to have YouTube Premium (15% vs 8%).

Newcomers are more likely to be consuming content on YouTube than Canadian-born individuals (86% vs 72%) and are twice as likely to have YouTube Premium (15% vs 8%). Online Ad Behaviours: Two-fifths of newcomers (40%) have clicked on an online ad in the past month, and nearly half of those (48%) made a purchase after clicking.

Request your free copy of the infographic here.

Webinar

Please join us on December 5th at 1:30 PM EST as we share some of the new findings from our MTM Newcomers Top Trends Report 2024. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Register for the Webinar

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1493606725301295966

ABOUT THE MTM

MTM Newcomers is an annual survey that tracks media and technology adoption among individuals who arrived in Canada in the past five years. Based on a survey of 4,000 newcomers, it uses a mixed methodology, including an online panel, in person interviews and targeted surveys supported by Canadian settlement agencies.

SOURCE The Media Technology Monitor (MTM)

On the MTM or MTM Newcomers please visit our Portal at www.mtm-otm.ca or call: 1-855-898-4999.