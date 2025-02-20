OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian market is ever changing in terms of media and technology. As 2025 kicks-off, what are the most important things to know? The MTM 18+ releases its Fall 2024 Sneak Peek and Adoption reports which highlight the evolving trends in Canadian media consumption, giving you a clearer understanding of Canadians' habits. These reports explore top findings including insights on TV set ownership, ad blocker users, shortform video consumption, SVOD Subscriptions and much more.

Top findings from the Sneak Peek report include:

TV Screens Multiply: Over half of Canadians have more than one TV set in their home. Anglophones, those living in high-income households, Prairie dwellers and families with children are more likely to have multiple screens at their disposal;

Over half of Canadians have more than one TV set in their home. Anglophones, those living in high-income households, Prairie dwellers and families with children are more likely to have multiple screens at their disposal; Ad Blocker Usage Remains Prevalent: One-third of online Canadians use ad blockers, particularly younger internet users. This highlights the ongoing challenge for advertisers in reaching online audiences;

One-third of online Canadians use ad blockers, particularly younger internet users. This highlights the ongoing challenge for advertisers in reaching online audiences; Short-Form Video's Growing Popularity: Nearly two-thirds of Canadians watch short-form videos on platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok. Interestingly, men favor YouTube Shorts, while women prefer Instagram Reels and TikTok;

Nearly two-thirds of Canadians watch short-form videos on platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok. Interestingly, men favor YouTube Shorts, while women prefer Instagram Reels and TikTok; Streaming-Only Households on the Rise : Nearly three in ten Canadian households rely solely on online content sources, including SVOD and FAST channels. Younger Canadians are driving this trend;

: Nearly three in ten Canadian households rely solely on online content sources, including SVOD and FAST channels. Younger Canadians are driving this trend; SVOD Stacking Evolves: While 75% of Canadian households subscribe to at least one SVOD service, and 57% to multiple services, there's a decline in households maintaining four or more subscriptions. This suggests a potential shift towards more selective streaming choices.

ABOUT THE MTM

The Media Technology Monitor (MTM©) is Canada's premier research product in the area of technology ownership and use. Based on 12,000 telephone interviews annually, the MTM has spoken with over 300,000 Canadians over the past two decades, making it the most accurate and comprehensive media technology tracking survey of its kind.

