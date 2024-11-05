MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - With the exception of the bulk sector and essential services, container handling operations at the Port of Montréal is experiencing a major slowdown following the repetitive and unlimited strikes of the Longshoremen's Union, CUPE Local 375. As a result, these activities require only 45 longshore workers to complete the tasks on the docks, since volumes have dropped significantly.

The MEA continues to apply mitigation measures to limit the effects of the longshore workers' multiple strikes, which are ongoing at the Port of Montréal and affect not only operations, but also, more importantly, public safety and the entire Québec and Canadian economy by depriving thousands of businesses and consumers of essential goods.

Call for conflict resolution

The MEA recognizes the contribution of longshore workers and their families to Port of Montréal operations, and would like to see a negotiated settlement. Remember that, on an average day, Port of Montréal activities represent some $400 million worth of goods, generating $268 million in economic activity.

The MEA has always been committed to offering its employees competitive total compensation package. In 2023, the average compensation of a longshore worker at the Port of Montréal was $171,700. This compensation includes income guarantee when there is no work, the value of the pension plan fully paid by the employer, insurance, public holidays, vacation, and more.

The MEA wants this deadlock to end as soon as possible.

SOURCE Maritime Employers Association

Anabel Martín Kaigle, Lead counsellor, Communications, Maritime Employers Association, [email protected]