RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) revealed its 12 Best Vehicles in Canada picks at the 2025 Montreal AutoShow selecting the Mazda CX-70 Mild Hybrid (MHEV) Inline 6 Turbo as one of the best Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year and the Mazda CX-70 Plug-in (PHEV) as one of the best Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The Mazda CX-70 MHEV and CX-70 PHEV named amongst the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2025 (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Designed for the needs of an active and engaged customer base, the CX-70 is Mazda's largest and most spacious two-row crossover, with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs, meticulously crafted to empower customers to fully embrace their hobbies and passions.

"The CX-70 truly celebrates Mazda's commitment to enhance the human-centric driving experience" said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "We're proud that our vehicles continue to fuel the passions of our customers while providing a safe and satisfying premium experience to support them in any journey they choose."

Attentively designed with life in mind, the 2-row sanctuary is the result of a purposefully designed cargo space that embraces spaciousness and functionality. Available with three electrified powertrain options, CX-70 utilizes two variants of the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo with 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost, and an e-Skyactiv PHEV. All three choices are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD). Supporting these powertrains is Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive, with Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing or available EV modes, depending on the model.

As a catalyst in adventure, the CX-70 is equipped with new technologies to instill confidence on the road, including Mazda's first-ever available Amazon Alexa built-in system, allowing drivers to control features with voice commands to reduce driver distraction and improve ease of use, and the all-new Private eCall emergency system and Stolen Vehicle Assistance systems so drivers can feel supported as they explore new terrain. In addition, the mid-size SUV comes with a standard suite of i-Activsense safety features, wireless phone charging, Bose premium audio, and more.

From its head-turning design to its agile engineering, the CX-70 unifies comfort, performance, and style.

MSRP1 for the 2025 CX-70 MHEV starts at $49,750, with the CX-70 PHEV starting at $58,750.

The Mazda CX-70 Mild Hybrid (MHEV) Inline 6 and the Mazda CX-70 Plug-in (PHEV) are on display at the AJAC booth until the end of the Montreal AutoShow on Sunday January 26, 2025. Both CX-70 models are now eligible to win their respective awards to be announced at the Canadian International AutoShow, during the Canadian Car of the Year Awards presentation on February 13, 2025.

_______________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $2,195 for destination and handling, taxes, title, or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events: the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), AJAC Innovation Awards and EcoRun.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

