RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mazda Canada is pleased to announce that Amy Fleming, Senior Director & Chief Operating Officer, and Bryan Leaitch, Director, Sales Operation Strategy, have both earned a spot on Automotive News Canada's 2025 Canadians to Watch list. This honour highlights emerging leaders who are driving innovation, shaping the future of the automotive industry, and making a meaningful impact in their organizations.

Amy and Bryan have been with Mazda Canada for 19 and 14 years respectively, during which they've held multiple leadership roles across key areas of the business. Last month, it was announced that Amy Fleming will assume the role of President & CEO of Mazda Canada on October 1, 2025, succeeding David Klan upon his retirement. Her recognition on this list underscores the organization's confidence in her proven leadership and clear strategic focus.

"We are incredibly proud to have not just one, but two Mazda Canada executives recognized on this year's list," said David Klan, President & CEO of Mazda Canada. "Amy and Bryan are driving meaningful change through their visionary leadership, innovative thinking, and extensive industry knowledge - all grounded in a people-first philosophy that inspires teams and strengthens our culture. Their proven ability to deliver results, navigate change, and shape strategy has given them a deep understanding of the organization and its evolving priorities. This recognition is a well-deserved reflection of their achievements to date, and I am confident their impact will continue to grow, both within Mazda Canada and across the broader industry."

