MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 7,966 vehicles, representing an increase of 14.5 percent versus July 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,747, which is an increase of 19.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

JULY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 sales jumped 126.7 percent versus July 2024 .

. CX-30 sales jumped 18.2 percent YOY and marked a new record for July sales.

CX-70 and CX-90 sales both showed strong results, growing Mazda's presence in the intermediate SUV segment with best July results on record, increasing by 17.0 and 8.4 percent, respectively.

The MX-5 continues a summer hot streak, topping last year's sales in July by 101.9 percent, marking the best July sales in 18 years.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 1,791 790 126.7 % 7,916 5,903 34.1 % MX-5 210 104 101.9 % 801 810 -1.1 % Passenger Car 2,001 894 123.8 % 8,717 6,713 29.9 % CX-30 1,623 1,373 18.2 % 9,503 8,741 8.7 % CX-5 2,259 2,422 -6.7 % 14,617 13,402 9.1 % CX-50 662 994 -33.4 % 6,920 5,723 20.9 % CX-70 584 499 17.0 % 3,150 1,428 120.6 % CX-9 0 0 - 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 837 772 8.4 % 4,830 3,668 31.7 % MX-30 0 6 -100.0 % 10 261 -96.2 % Light Truck 5,965 6,066 -1.7 % 39,030 33,252 17.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 7,966 6,960 14.5 % 47,747 39,965 19.5 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

