MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2025

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Aug 01, 2025, 11:23 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 7,966 vehicles, representing an increase of 14.5 percent versus July 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,747, which is an increase of 19.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
JULY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 sales jumped 126.7 percent versus July 2024.
- CX-30 sales jumped 18.2 percent YOY and marked a new record for July sales.
- CX-70 and CX-90 sales both showed strong results, growing Mazda's presence in the intermediate SUV segment with best July results on record, increasing by 17.0 and 8.4 percent, respectively.
- The MX-5 continues a summer hot streak, topping last year's sales in July by 101.9 percent, marking the best July sales in 18 years.
|
July
|
July
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,791
|
790
|
126.7 %
|
7,916
|
5,903
|
34.1 %
|
MX-5
|
210
|
104
|
101.9 %
|
801
|
810
|
-1.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
2,001
|
894
|
123.8 %
|
8,717
|
6,713
|
29.9 %
|
CX-30
|
1,623
|
1,373
|
18.2 %
|
9,503
|
8,741
|
8.7 %
|
CX-5
|
2,259
|
2,422
|
-6.7 %
|
14,617
|
13,402
|
9.1 %
|
CX-50
|
662
|
994
|
-33.4 %
|
6,920
|
5,723
|
20.9 %
|
CX-70
|
584
|
499
|
17.0 %
|
3,150
|
1,428
|
120.6 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
29
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-90
|
837
|
772
|
8.4 %
|
4,830
|
3,668
|
31.7 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
6
|
-100.0 %
|
10
|
261
|
-96.2 %
|
Light Truck
|
5,965
|
6,066
|
-1.7 %
|
39,030
|
33,252
|
17.4 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
7,966
|
6,960
|
14.5 %
|
47,747
|
39,965
|
19.5 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article