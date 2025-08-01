MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JULY 2025

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Aug 01, 2025, 11:23 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 7,966 vehicles, representing an increase of 14.5 percent versus July 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,747, which is an increase of 19.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

JULY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda3 sales jumped 126.7 percent versus July 2024.
  • CX-30 sales jumped 18.2 percent YOY and marked a new record for July sales.
  • CX-70 and CX-90 sales both showed strong results, growing Mazda's presence in the intermediate SUV segment with best July results on record, increasing by 17.0 and 8.4 percent, respectively.
  • The MX-5 continues a summer hot streak, topping last year's sales in July by 101.9 percent, marking the best July sales in 18 years.

July

July

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Mazda3

1,791

790

126.7 %

7,916

5,903

34.1 %

MX-5

210

104

101.9 %

801

810

-1.1 %

Passenger Car          

2,001

894

123.8 %

8,717

6,713

29.9 %

CX-30

1,623

1,373

18.2 %

9,503

8,741

8.7 %

CX-5

2,259

2,422

-6.7 %

14,617

13,402

9.1 %

CX-50

662

994

-33.4 %

6,920

5,723

20.9 %

CX-70

584

499

17.0 %

3,150

1,428

120.6 %

CX-9

0

0

-

0

29

-100.0 %

CX-90

837

772

8.4 %

4,830

3,668

31.7 %

MX-30

0

6

-100.0 %

10

261

-96.2 %

Light Truck

5,965

6,066

-1.7 %

39,030

33,252

17.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL

7,966

6,960

14.5 %

47,747

39,965

19.5 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...