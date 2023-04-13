THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW to End Following 13 Remarkable Seasons on CTV

– Host Marilyn Denis announces THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW to conclude this season, with

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - After 13 incredible seasons on CTV, Marilyn Denis announced live today on THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW that the daytime series will conclude at the end of the current season. Beginning Monday, May 8, the series will celebrate with special guests, audience surprises, and highlights from its more than 2,000 shows, culminating with a memorable farewell episode on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Marilyn Denis, Host of CTV's The Marilyn Denis Show (CNW Group/CTV)

While Canada's Queen of Daytime has chosen to conclude THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW following a 34-year career of daily daytime television, the veteran broadcaster will continue as co-host on Marilyn Denis and Jamar weekday mornings on Toronto's CHUM 104.5. Denis will also remain as host of MARILYN DENIS DOES A PODCAST, available on iHeartRadio.ca, the iHeartRadio Canada app, and everywhere podcasts are found.

"Hosting a national television show has been a career highlight, and such a rewarding and fulfilling chapter in my life, but after more than three decades of balancing my radio show with a daytime series I'm ready to step away and refocus on my family and other projects," said Marilyn Denis. "While I'm moving on from daytime TV, I'm not saying goodbye and will continue on the CHUM morning show and with my podcast. I want to thank the entire team at THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, who are and always will be family, the incredible experts and guests who have joined me over the years, and most importantly – every studio audience member and the viewers at home for welcoming me into your lives. I'll be forever grateful for the wonderful years we've spent together."

"Marilyn is a trailblazer with a relatable and authentic approach that has made her a much-beloved figure in Canadian broadcasting and to viewers across the country," said Dave Daigle, Vice-President, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios. "While we are truly sad to see THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW end, we are proud to have been the home of this incredible series. We will miss seeing Marilyn on TV every day, but we are happy she'll remain with the company on CHUM 104.5. I want to thank Marilyn and the production team for their dedication as they made the show a destination for our viewers and guests alike."

Currently celebrating its 13th season, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW airs weekdays at 10 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and 11 a.m. ET on CTV2. The four-time Canadian Screen Award-winning series connects with viewers across the country through a mix of expert and celebrity guests. Denis places fans at the centre of it all, as she provides a unique blend of entertainment and topical lifestyle information, from fashion to food to fitness.

Denis has always balanced her dynamic radio career, which she began in 1976, with her candid television presence. Her career in television started by reporting on sports, weather, and entertainment at CTV Calgary, while also working as a freelance reporter for TSN. Denis also shared hosting duties on Bravo!'s Gemini Award-winning concert series LIVE AT THE REHEARSAL HALL, and was host of the popular daily show CITYLINE for nearly 20 years. Denis is the recipient of The Rosalie Award, honouring Canadian women who have paved the way for others in radio broadcasting. She is also listed as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by WXN, and is the first female recipient of the Allan Waters Broadcast Lifetime Achievement Award. Denis continues her morning show co-hosting duties weekdays at CHUM 104.5, a position she has held since 1986.

CTV's new daytime programming lineup, including a new series, will be announced later this year.

THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW is produced by Bell Media Studios. Michelle Crespi and John Simpson are Executive Producers. Dave Daigle is Vice-President, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News and Vice-Chair, Québec. Wade Oosterman is President, Bell Media and Vice-Chair, BCE and Bell.

