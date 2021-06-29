Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, announced that the Manitoba Metis Federation is receiving approximately $5 million for two climate action initiatives. One project will upgrade the Federation's office building to increase energy efficiency while the other will bring Métis youth together with Elders and Traditional Knowledge Holders to learn about cultural environmental traditions that have protected their lands for centuries.

The Manitoba Metis Federation will receive approximately $3.5 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to upgrade its office building in Winnipeg to be more energy efficient. The renovations include installing solar panels, replacing windows, and upgrading the building envelope as well as its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Over the lifetime of this project, the Federation will see a cumulative reduction of about 7,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions — equivalent to removing approximately 2,100 cars from the road for one year.

The Métis Environmental Leaders of Tomorrow project will receive approximately $1.5 million from the Climate Action and Awareness Fund. The project will help youth gain knowledge of Métis culture and traditions in partnership with Elders and Traditional Knowledge Holders in their region. Through workshops and an annual symposium, Métis youth will gain a stronger sense of community and culture and learn about climate change and environmental stewardship. These activities will help empower Métis youth to be community leaders in climate action.

Investments in climate action initiatives, such as the ones announced today, reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good jobs, and grow a clean economy.

"The Government of Canada supports innovative projects that reduce emissions, lead to tangible action on climate change at the community level, and create good jobs. Today's announcement highlights some of the important work Métis communities like the Manitoba Metis Federation are doing to share knowledge and help build a cleaner and healthier future. This kind of leadership and innovative projects like the ones announced today will help Canada exceed its 2030 Paris Agreement target and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"On behalf of the Manitoba Metis Federation, I would like to thank Canada for supporting these much-needed initiatives. Ensuring our home office is energy efficient and bridging the generational divide between Métis youth and elders to ensure Métis Traditional Knowledge is passed from one generation to the next are extremely important to the Métis Nation. The Métis Environmental Leaders of Tomorrow project will provide the Manitoba Métis with on-the-land educational opportunities to connect Métis citizens with their roots and further understand the impacts associated with climate change. Prioritizing our lands, waters and air goes hand in hand with conservation and sustainability and is a key component of our Citizens' relationship to the Métis Nation Homeland."

– David Chartrand LL.D. (hon.), O.M., President, Manitoba Metis Federation

The Low Carbon Economy Fund supports energy-efficient projects in provinces and territories across Canada , which will help communities save money by lowering energy costs. Support is also available for industries to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative, creating jobs and savings across Canada .

, which will help communities save money by lowering energy costs. Support is also available for industries to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative, creating jobs and savings across . The Climate Action and Awareness Fund will invest up to $206 million in projects that will build youth awareness, engagement and action; support community-based climate action; advance climate science and technology; and support academia and think tank organizations.

in projects that will build youth awareness, engagement and action; support community-based climate action; advance climate science and technology; and support academia and think tank organizations. The newly funded youth awareness and engagement projects will address knowledge and program gaps in the Kindergarten to Grade 12 (Maternelle-CEGEP in Quebec ) demographic in Canada . These projects will inform and engage youth in science-based activities and learning opportunities to foster a connection with their natural environment and encourage real action to fight climate change.

) demographic in . These projects will inform and engage youth in science-based activities and learning opportunities to foster a connection with their natural environment and encourage real action to fight climate change. The Climate Action and Awareness Fund was created from the Environmental Damages Fund and the Climate Action Fund. The $196.5 million from the Environmental Damages Fund was paid by Volkswagen for circumventing Canada's environmental laws.

from the Environmental Damages Fund was paid by Volkswagen for circumventing environmental laws. The Environmental Damages Fund ensures that environmental good follows harm, by investing in projects that focus on environmental restoration, environmental quality improvement, research and development, and education and awareness.

