GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are experiencing record-breaking climate events—from wildfires and extreme heat waves to floods and extreme cold. Flood events are among the costliest impacts of climate change, causing significant damage to communities and infrastructure. It is now more important than ever to provide Canadians with high-quality data and insight as we adapt to the impacts of our changing climate.

To that end, the Government of Canada today announced an investment of $6.8 million for 20 projects across the country through the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program, as part of Canada's National Adaptation Strategy.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is investing $3.3 million in nine projects focused on advancing flood mapping science nationally and bringing together Canadian research institutions and departmental scientists. This science and research will gather the information needed to better understand the areas in Canada that are at the highest risk for damaging floods. Building this critical groundwork will result in more reliable tools for a resilient and thriving Canadian economy and for Canadians to protect themselves.

Natural Resources Canada is investing $2.8 million in eight projects to develop and improve regional flood modelling approaches to advance flood hazard information coverage throughout Canada. Natural Resources Canada is investing an additional $750,000 to support three projects focused on the exchange between Indigenous Traditional Knowledge and other scientific practices related to flood hazard mapping. These projects will lead to a smarter, stronger, and more resilient future for Canadian-built infrastructure and communities.

Each of the projects align with the National Adaptation Strategy's framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

Quotes

"Flooding is already the most costly natural disaster in Canada, and climate change is expected to make flooding more frequent and more severe in the future. By investing in cutting-edge flood mapping and bringing together experts from across sectors, we're helping communities better understand their risks and build a safer, more resilient future for Canadians and their families."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Flooding poses a significant threat to Canadian families, infrastructure, and the economy. We are collaborating closely with provinces, territories, and researchers to support flood hazard mapping that helps safeguard crucial infrastructure, minimize disruptions to local economies, and improve public safety."

– The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick facts

In 2021, the Government of Canada launched the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with an initial investment of $63.8 million . In 2023, the Government of Canada expanded the Program through the National Adaptation Strategy, announcing $164.2 million over five years to advance flood hazard mapping, make this information available, and help Canadians better plan and prepare for future floods.

launched the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with an initial investment of . In 2023, the Government of expanded the Program through the National Adaptation Strategy, announcing over five years to advance flood hazard mapping, make this information available, and help Canadians better plan and prepare for future floods. The primary purposes of flood mapping are land-use planning, emergency management, and environmental and resource management.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in collaboration with provinces and territories, monitors Canada's water levels and flows, making water quantity data and information available to all Canadians.

water levels and flows, making water quantity data and information available to all Canadians. Natural Resources Canada develops and manages geospatial data (including topographic maps), the Canadian Hydrospatial Network (representing surface water across Canada ), flood maps, and elevation data, which are made available to Canadians and used for planning, research, and emergency preparedness.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]