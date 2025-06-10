GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada presented a seasonal outlook for summer. Experts predicted higher-than-normal temperatures are likely throughout most of Canada this summer, with cooler-than-normal conditions possible in some northwestern regions along the Beaufort Sea.

This spring, parts of Canada saw an uneven transition out of winter, with many regions experiencing temperature swings. Additionally, much of Canada, particularly in the Prairies, experienced dry conditions. These conditions, in combination with the high likelihood of a warmer-than-normal summer, could increase the risk of wildfires in the coming months—potentially leading to poor air quality and health risks for you and your family.

Understanding the risks of these extreme weather events can help Canadians make informed decisions to protect their health, safety, and property. Canada's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is an important tool to help people understand what the air quality around them means for their health.

Climate change is causing more frequent and intense severe weather across the country. Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather information and alerts are essential tools in protecting Canadians. The public is urged to regularly monitor weather forecasts, monitor the AQHI and UV Index, take all weather alerts seriously, and get prepared this summer. Canadians can download the WeatherCAN app to receive weather alerts directly on their mobile devices and set personal notifications for temperature and the AQHI.

Quick facts

Climate change is causing extreme hot temperatures at a greater frequency than in the past, increasing the severity of heat waves and contributing to the risk of drought and wildfires.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's scientists can now analyze extreme hot and extreme cold temperature events and determine to what degree climate change played a role in their severity. They will begin analyzing extreme precipitation events later in 2025.

Climate change also brings more intense rainfalls. This is expected to increase urban flood risks, and coastal flooding in many areas of Canada will become more frequent due to local sea-level rise.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is the country's official source for weather information and severe weather warnings and is committed to providing Canadians with accurate and timely weather information, including severe weather alerts.

For the latest forecasts and severe weather warnings, visit Canada.ca/weather, and download our meteorologist-verified WeatherCAN application (available for Android and iOS devices).

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]