THE MACALLAN UNVEILS "THE LIBRARY BY THE MACALLAN" AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES WHISTLER

Journey through The Macallan's rich history and incomparable craftsmanship, set amongst pristine Canadian wilderness

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Macallan is collaborating with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler to unveil The Library by The Macallan, an unparalleled experience within the alpine property's library space. From December 15th, 2023 to March 31st, 2024, The Macallan will offer bespoke, fireside cocktails and elevated bar snacks in an atmosphere steeped in warmth and timeless elegance.

The Library by The Macallan is inspired by the refined charm of a classic library and the understated sophistication of a whisky salon, setting the tone for a unique, mountain-side experience where connoisseurs and novices alike will savour the exquisite craftsmanship for which The Macallan is renowned.

"We are thrilled to partner with Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler to showcase the outstanding quality and distinctive character of The Macallan," says Justyna Maksymiw, Brand Manager, The Macallan Canada. "For three months, a bespoke selection of cocktails featuring The Macallan can be enjoyed in the ambiance of the library, an ideal setting for après-ski conversation and savouring the world's leading single malt Scotch whisky."

The carefully curated menu will feature cocktails and zero-proof options, informed by the candied ginger, dark fruit, and winter spice character inherent to The Macallan. These flavours are harmoniously paired with elements from Whistler's flora, including pine needle tincture and local honey, resulting in a symphony of flavours – from bold and sophisticated, to refreshing and sweet; smooth and delicate, rich and fiery, and everything in between.

Highlights include the Old Fashioned De La Frontera, capturing the essence of The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old, and Cloud Atlas, a delightful tribute to the same expression. Between Pages and Spicy Letters pay homage to the Double Cask 12 Years Old, while El Dorado has been masterfully crafted with The Macallan M, offering an ideal balance between sweet and spicy for the discerning palate. Steamed Bookmark and Notes on Ice are delightful spiritless beverages, served hot and cold respectively.

For discerning guests seeking additional offerings from The Macallan, The Library by The Macallan will offer an extensive collection of more than 12 different expressions – the largest available in Whistler.

Complementing the exceptional cocktail menu is an assortment of bar snacks, expertly paired to enhance the delicate notes in each drink, creating a truly immersive experience for every guest.

The Library by The Macallan will be open daily from 4:00pm to 10:00pm from December 15th, 2023 to March 31st, 2024. This is an exclusive experience, so reservations are highly recommended and can be arranged via [email protected].

