THE MACALLAN DEBUTS LATEST HARMONY COLLECTION WHISKY IN COLLABORATION WITH CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Macallan, the renowned single Malt Scotch whisky, has unveiled the latest in the Harmony Collection, with two new whisky releases as part of the brand's unique collaboration with Cirque du Soleil.

The Macallan Harmony Vibrant Oak & Guardian Oak (CNW Group/Edrington)

The Macallan Harmony Collection is a limited annual release series that embraces the re-use of organic materials in its packaging, creating beauty from materials at the end of their natural lives. Celebrating The Macallan's 200 Year Anniversary, Harmony Vibrant Oak (available now in Canadian retail) and Harmony Guardian Oak (exclusively available in global travel retail, excluding Canada) reflect the brand's expertise and mastery of wood.

The fourth edition in the series celebrates The Macallan's rich history with oak, which runs through every facet of the single malt Scotch whisky. The Macallan's exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks are the single greatest contributor to the outstanding quality, distinctive aromas and flavours. Each cask is crafted to precise specifications, a process that takes around five years, delivering up to 80 percent of the flavour and 100 percent of the natural colour.

Vibrant Oak is crafted from a blend of first-fill American oak and second-fill sherry-seasoned oak casks, while Guardian Oak is predominantly matured in first-fill European oak and second-fill sherry-seasoned oak casks. These two exceptional whiskies highlight the distinct characteristics of different wood types, and demonstrate how the origin and nature of oak significantly influence flavour.

This edition of the Harmony Collection incorporates sustainability by repurposing oak chippings – by-products from crafting The Macallan's oak casks – into the presentation box and bottle labels.

"Oak plays such an important role in the colour and flavour of The Macallan and bringing it to life through our packaging is incredibly inspirational," says Diane Stuart, Whisky Maker, The Macallan. "Vibrant Oak and Guardian Oak gave us the opportunity to carefully select casks that embody the classic characteristics of our two key wood types, sherry-seasoned American oak and sherry-seasoned European oak casks, showcasing the unique flavours each brings."

The releases are tied to The Macallan's collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, which began with the debut of SPIRIT, an extraordinary, nature-inspired experience that premiered earlier this year at The Macallan Estate in Speyside.

Highlighting the importance of the connection to nature for The Macallan in an imaginative, visual and innovative way, SPIRIT told the story of The Macallan's rich history, Scottish culture and the Highlands. Culminating in an audience experience around an oak tree, the experience combined The Macallan's craftsmanship with Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistic innovation.

The outer packaging for Harmony Collection Vibrant Oak features a lively gold design, with a striking illustration of Ayla, a character from SPIRIT, intricately intertwined with the branches of an American oak tree. The tree symbolizes the whisky's maturation in sherry-seasoned American oak casks, while peacock feathers incorporated into the design highlight The Macallan's commitment to natural colour.

For the Harmony Collection Guardian Oak, the packaging showcases Davonna, another key figure from SPIRIT, depicted within the branches of a European oak tree. This tree represents the whisky's maturation in sherry-seasoned European oak casks. The design is enhanced by vibrant purple hues, reflecting Davonna's character, and symbolizing wisdom and maturity.

Both designs capture the importance of the connection between the natural world and human experience, with the life and wonder that blooms when humans are "in harmony with nature."

The three previous Harmony Collection releases showcased unique collaborations: the first celebrated The Macallan's long-standing partnership with Spain's Roca brothers, blending the flavours of chocolate and whisky; the second took whisky lovers on a sensorial journey through the world of coffee, guided by the expertise of five specialists; and the third partnered with Stella and Mary McCartney to honour Scotland's landscapes.

The Harmony Collection Vibrant Oak (RRSP $400 CAD) will be available for purchase in Canada from select retailers in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta (release timing will vary by province), as well as directly from The Macallan, subject to availability and location.

TASTING NOTES

Harmony Vibrant Oak

Nose: Intense vanilla bean accompanied by sweet sherbet and lime zest gives way to fragrant pears nestled in delicate vanilla sponge cake.

Palate: Creamy vanilla panna cotta, buttery shortbread, lightly toasted coconut with almond brittle, apple and sweet oak.

Finish: Medium, sweet with lingering vanilla.

Colour: Autumnal leaf.

Five Key Descriptors: Vanilla. Lime. Sweet Oak. Apple. Toasted Almonds.

ABV: 44.2%

Harmony Guardian Oak

Nose: Rich dried fruits of dates, figs and raisins mingle with orange peel, dark chocolate and hints of warming nutmeg.

Palate: Sticky ginger syrup sweetness and a burst of orange lead to opulent glazed dates, cherries and plump sultanas alongside rich oak and sweet spices.

Finish: Long and rich with oak and star anise.

Colour: Mature acorn.

Five Key Descriptors: Dates. Orange. Rich Oak. Raisins. Baking Spices.

ABV: 44.2%

For more information, visit www.themacallan.com.

About The Macallan

The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single-malt whiskies. Two centuries have passed since Alexander Reid, founder of The Macallan, distilled the first batch of whisky in his curiously small stills in Speyside, Scotland, in 1824, beginning the extraordinary legacy of the single malt Scotch whisky.

An obsession with quality and craftsmanship is the hallmark of The Macallan. The outstanding quality and distinctive character of each whisky is influenced by exceptional oak casks seasoned with sherry wine - a commitment to natural colour underpinned by mastery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, The Macallan Distillery is located on a beautiful 485-acre Estate and takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills.

The past 200 years have been a prologue for everything that is still to come. This is a journey through time. This is The Macallan, 200 Years Young. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly. For further information visit www.themacallan.com and become a member of The Macallan Society to explore the stories behind the whiskies.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.

The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category. Edrington also has a strategic partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,300 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed outside the UK. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £367 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.edrington.com.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

