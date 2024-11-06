THE MACALLAN INTRODUCES TIME : SPACE COLLECTION - A JOURNEY THROUGH TIME TRAVEL

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark 200 Years Young, The Macallan is releasing two unique new whiskies in celebration of the brand's interpretation of time travel through whisky mastery, presented in bespoke vessels created through cutting edge engineering and ancient craftmanship.

Now available in Canada, TIME : SPACE Mastery is a unique single malt with layers of complexity that embraces 200 years of history, paying tribute to past whisky masters through a diverse inventory of the most exceptional oak casks.

TIME : SPACE – a dual chamber vessel that includes a 1940 vintage – the oldest whisky released by The Macallan at 84 Years Old, and a second single malt that marks the first from the brand's new distillery, distilled in 2018 and bottled at 5 Years Old. The Macallan's TIME : SPACE is available to purchase through invitation from The Macallan, with price available upon application.

Both releases are symbolic expressions of The Macallan, shaped by an ongoing dedication to incomparable craftsmanship and creativity, while highlighting a deep connection to nature. The Macallan has designed both creations in TIME : SPACE COLLECTION to depict nature's protection of its future, while also representing time travel with the past and future combined.

A Symbolic Fusion of Past and Future

With only 200 in existence, one for each year of The Macallan's history, TIME : SPACE captures the essence of time travel – a spirit spanning incomparable craft across generations. The vessel has been designed with two chambers to hold each of the whiskies - housed in the outer chamber is the 1940 vintage, representing the past. Two casks meticulously hand selected - a first fill American Oak Butt and second fill European Oak Butt - both seasoned with sherry in Jerez de la Frontera and matured peacefully surrounded by nature in Speyside, Scotland. Bottled at 43.6% ABV, an extraordinary 84 years of maturation has produced rich natural colour, exceptional depth and richness and full, long-lasting flavour unique to this rare, aged single malt Scotch whisky.

As a counterpart, the single malt housed in the central chamber is a 2018 vintage, marking a significant milestone as the first ever whisky from The Macallan's new distillery - a nod to the future of the brand and its commitment to excellence in its whiskies. During the transition to new Distillery in 2018, The Macallan went to exacting standards to secure the continuity of the single malt quality and signature taste.

"As a Whisky Mastery Team, our roles are unique in the sense that we get to time travel – selecting whisky from the past crafted by our predecessors, whilst simultaneously laying down casks for future generations of whisky makers and consumers," says Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, The Macallan. "To nose, taste and select whisky created over eight decades ago is an exceptionally rare occasion in the life of a whisky maker and one which I will treasure."

TIME : SPACE Mastery embraces 200 years of history – a one-of-a-kind The Macallan release celebrating the craft of whisky mastery by featuring 14 exceptional cask types, creating layers of complexity with an incredible depth of aroma, texture and flavour.

"Inspired by past masters, we have explored the full extent of our warehouses to capture the complex influences of cask seasoning, oak origin, cask size and distillery character in one incredibly special bottle of whisky - with the elegance provided by European Oak sitting at its heart." Euan Kennedy, Lead Whisky Maker, for TIME : SPACE Mastery.

With whisky drawn from the breadth of our exceptional inventory, there are distinct influences from European Oak sherry seasoned casks, American Oak sherry seasoned casks, American Oak Bourbon casks and the finest refill casks. Together, creating layers of complexity and a voluptuous depth in aroma, flavour and texture. This exquisite expression encompasses The Macallan's whisky mastery and highlights the unwavering commitment to protecting and nurturing this craft for the future.

The whisky is housed in a crafted circular vessel representing the circle of life and the ongoing journey from the past to the future. In contrast to the subtilty of the exterior, the presentation case bursts to life with a vibrant red colour – synonymous with The Macallan – and 200 spikes, for the brand's bicentennial year, represent how nature guards what is most precious and fragile. The intricate details are created using techniques stemming from the art of origami to protect what is most valued for The Macallan: its incomparable whisky.

An Elevated Retail Experience with Legacy Brand Partnership

To celebrate this rare occasion, The Macallan is partnering with luxury retailer Harry Rosen to host an in-store product launch activation from November 6th to 27th at the flagship Yorkville store at 82 Bloor Street West, Toronto. Customers are invited to shop select releases from The Macallan in store and experience the exquisite craftsmanship of the TIME : SPACE COLLECTION. The Macallan and Harry Rosen are two legacy brands with heritage rooted in product and service excellence. Together, this exciting partnership sets new standards in luxury retail by creating lasting memories with an elevated customer experience.

The Macallan's TIME : SPACE Mastery (RRSP $2,800 CAD) is now available for purchase in Canada from select retailers in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.themacallan.com.

TASTING NOTES

TIME : SPACE Mastery

Nose:

Sumptuous Medjool dates, sweet baked figs and rich milk chocolate accompanied by delicate hints of honey and tropical character, reminiscent of dried mango and ripe papaya. Encapsulated by complex sweet oak.

Palate:

A real sweetness is evident with sherry-soaked dried fruits, orange marmalade and honeycomb.

Soft spiced notes of ginger and cinnamon develop

Finish:

Bursts of caramelised pineapple and creamy vanilla linger with the exquisite balance of subtle dark chocolate and coffee.

TIME : SPACE

1940 Vintage | Aged 84 Years

Nose:

Dark chocolate coated ginger, sticky dates and leather combine with antique oak and delicate hints of aromatic peat and ground coffee.

Palate:

Charred pineapple and baked peaches lead to crystalised ginger, hints of aniseed, blackberry jam and sweet woodsmoke. Rich resinous notes linger on the palate alongside caramelised sugar.

Finish:

An extremely long finish with notes of dark chocolate and toasted oak.

ABV:

43.4%

2018 Vintage | Aged 5 Years

Nose:

Vibrant notes of fresh green apple and ripe pears, leads onto rich sticky toffee, honey, vanilla custard and soft woodspice.

Palate:

Golden sultanas and baked apples develop into buttery pastry dusted in icing sugar. Hints of lemon and lime follow, alongside vanilla shortbread.

Finish:

A medium finish, creamy, with sweet oak.

ABV: 54.9%

About The Macallan

The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single-malt whiskies. Two centuries have passed since Alexander Reid, founder of The Macallan, distilled the first batch of whisky in his curiously small stills in Speyside, Scotland, in 1824, beginning the extraordinary legacy of the single malt Scotch whisky.

An obsession with quality and craftsmanship is the hallmark of The Macallan. The outstanding quality and distinctive character of each whisky is influenced by exceptional oak casks seasoned with sherry wine - a commitment to natural colour underpinned by mastery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, The Macallan Distillery is located on a beautiful 485-acre Estate and takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills.

The past 200 years have been a prologue for everything that is still to come. This is a journey through time. This is The Macallan, 200 Years Young. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly. For further information visit www.themacallan.com and become a member of The Macallan Society to explore the stories behind the whiskies.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.

The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category. Edrington also has a strategic partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,300 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed outside the UK. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £367 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.edrington.com.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

