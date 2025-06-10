The Macallan Reimagines Packaging for Timeless Collections

New design inspired by The Macallan Estate and crafted to reflect the legacy and future of the brand

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Macallan, renowned for its extraordinary single malt Scotch whiskies, has unveiled a striking new visual identity for its Timeless Collections: Double Cask, Sherry Oak, and Colour Collection. Blending 200 years of heritage with a forward-looking vision, the refreshed packaging reflects The Macallan's enduring dedication to craftsmanship, storytelling, and timeless design.

While its package design has evolved, the whisky remains unchanged – delivering the same unmistakable taste, balance, and elegance that have always defined The Macallan.

Unveiling the reimagined Double Cask, Sherry Oak, and Colour Collection (CNW Group/Edrington)

"The Macallan has never stood still and never will. This distinctive new identity offers a multitude of visual cues to tell our story, from the sherry seasoning, to the American and European oak casks which contribute to the complex taste and flavour profiles in every bottle of The Macallan," says Jaume Ferras, Creative Director at The Macallan.

Rooted in two centuries of whisky mastery, the new packaging – designed by famed graphic designer and frequent creative collaborator with The Macallan, David Carson – brings The Macallan's heritage and innovation together, evoking the architectural silhouette of The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland.

Evocative New Vision

David Carson's distinctive artistic lens helped bring the brand's ethos of tradition and progress to life. His interpretation draws on natural forms, architectural details, and the meeting of sherry wine and oak – foundational elements of The Macallan's incomparable character.

The Macallan's redesigned look introduces thoughtful new elements:

The Macallan Distillery's distinctive profile, with its sweeping green roof, informed the new bottle design, showcasing a direct connection between the packaging and The Macallan Estate.

The triangular shoulder label links the newly designed Collections with the old, and represents Spain's Sherry Triangle – the Andalusian region famed for its sherry wine production, and the source of The Macallan's exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks, which influence the entirely natural colour and flavour of all three Collections.

Sherry Triangle – the Andalusian region famed for its sherry wine production, and the source of The Macallan's exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks, which influence the entirely natural colour and flavour of all three Collections. Rear label designs incorporate a new cask type symbol, bringing the tasting notes to life while highlighting the contribution of flavour and aroma imbued from American and European oak casks.

Enhanced consumer engagement through continued investment in world-leading anti-counterfeit technology to provide greater traceability, while also providing further insight into the expression through a unique QR code.

Three Timeless Collections, One Distinct Signature

Grounded in oak and shaped by sherry, each of the three Collections showcases a different expression of The Macallan's signature character.

Double Cask Collection: A harmonious marriage of American and European oak casks, seasoned with sherry wine from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain , delivering notes of fresh fruit, creamy toffee, and soft spice.

A harmonious marriage of American and European oak casks, seasoned with sherry wine from Jerez de la Frontera, , delivering notes of fresh fruit, creamy toffee, and soft spice. Sherry Oak Collection: Matured exclusively in sherry-seasoned European oak casks, this collection offers deep, complex flavour with dried fruit, wood spice, and ginger that intensifies with age.

Matured exclusively in sherry-seasoned European oak casks, this collection offers deep, complex flavour with dried fruit, wood spice, and ginger that intensifies with age. Colour Collection: Reflecting the natural spectrum of golden hues found in The Macallan's whisky, this American oak-led series features vibrant notes of citrus, vanilla, and tropical fruit.

The Macallan's global reimagining reflects a new chapter in its visual identity, and signals its continued commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and storytelling.

The Macallan Double Cask and Sherry Oak Collections will be available at select retailers across Canada starting this summer. The Macallan Colour Collection will be available in global travel retail.

For more information, please visit www.themacallan.com.

About The Macallan

The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single-malt whiskies. Two centuries have passed since Alexander Reid, founder of The Macallan, distilled the first batch of whisky in his curiously small stills in Speyside, Scotland, in 1824, beginning the extraordinary legacy of the single malt Scotch whisky.

An obsession with quality and craftsmanship is the hallmark of The Macallan. The outstanding quality and distinctive character of each whisky is influenced by exceptional oak casks seasoned with sherry wine - a commitment to natural colour underpinned by mastery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects, The Macallan Distillery is located on a beautiful 485-acre Estate and takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills.

The past 200 years have been a prologue for everything that is still to come. This is a journey through time. This is The Macallan, 200 Years Young. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly. For further information visit www.themacallan.com and become a member of The Macallan Society to explore the stories behind the whiskies.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.

The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category. Edrington also has a strategic partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,300 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed outside the UK. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £367 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.edrington.com.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

SOURCE Edrington

For further information, please contact: Sadie Tory, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]