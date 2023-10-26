THE MACALLAN TO RELEASE THE MACALLAN RED COLLECTION IN TORONTO

Rare collection showcases a remarkable expression of the brand's rich history and heritage

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Founded in 1824 in Speyside, Scotland, The Macallan is the world's leading single malt whisky known for its incomparable craftsmanship and innovative approach to whisky making. Now, building on its belief in uncompromised excellence, The Macallan will release a rare range of distinguished single malt Scotch whiskies from The Macallan Red Collection.

Inspired by the significance of the colour red throughout the history of the brand, The Macallan Red Collection features a careful curation of ongoing aged expressions and high-aged guest releases.

The LCBO's historic Yonge & Summerhill Toronto location will receive a single bottle of The Macallan 40 Years Old; The Macallan 50 Years Old; The Macallan 74 Years Old; The Macallan 77 Years Old; and The Macallan 78 Years Old – collectively valued at $645,000 CAD.

"The Macallan Red Collection features carefully nurtured, precious whiskies by successive generations of The Macallan whisky makers, using their expertise to protect against evaporation, maintain quality and consistency, and guide them to extraordinary expressions," says Justyna Maksymiw, Brand Manager, The Macallan Canada. "Together, this range showcases our pursuit for uncompromised excellence for which The Macallan is renowned, and reveals the legacy of craftsmanship, innovation and knowledge that sustains the brand to this day."

To celebrate this rare occasion, The Macallan will host an exclusive dinner in collaboration with LCBO Vintages and Michelin-starred Alo on November 2, where guests will have first access to purchase the releases. For more information on ticket details, please contact Strategic Objectives.

In addition, a unique shopping experience will run at the historic LCBO Yonge & Summerhill location from November 8 to 25, 2023, where customers are invited to shop select releases from The Macallan in store.

Extraordinary Single Malt Whiskies Anchor the Range

At the heart of The Red Collection is The Macallan 40 Years Old, The Macallan 50 Years Old and The Macallan 60 Years Old. These extraordinary single malts, which will anchor the range, are the oldest ongoing expressions ever offered by The Macallan and will be available in limited quantities globally.

Occasionally they will be joined by special high-aged guest releases, commencing with The Macallan 71 Years Old, The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old. These incredibly rare single malts are among the world's oldest Scotch whiskies, with The Macallan 74 Years Old, The Macallan 77 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old being some of the oldest bottlings ever released in the history of the brand.

"The Macallan Red Collection is created from some of the world's oldest and rarest casks. It is an incredible privilege to have created it, the pinnacle of The Macallan's portfolio," says Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, The Macallan. "It is thanks to the foresight of previous custodians of The Macallan who had the knowledge and skills to lay down and age these extraordinary casks, that we have been able to curate such a remarkable selection of whiskies."

Encased in Soft, Red Leather and European Oak

Sustainability is a constant guiding principle for The Macallan. Each expression in The Red Collection is encased in an exquisite oak presentation box, created from the same sustainable European oak used to craft The Macallan's exceptional oak casks. The boxes are beautifully upholstered with sustainably sourced soft, red leather from Scottish supplier Bridge of Weir Leather Company, which creates upholstery for leading luxury car brands across the globe.

An animated film in collaboration with celebrated Spanish painter and illustrator, Javi Aznarez, was created to introduce and celebrate The Red Collection. Aznarez's striking graphic art has been featured in several Hollywood films, including Wes Anderson's acclaimed The French Dispatch. The film is set to music recorded by Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, one of the world's most influential classical artists of today.

The Macallan Red Collection will have an RRSP as follows:

The Macallan 40 Years Old $60,000 CAD

CAD The Macallan 50 Years Old $100,000 CAD

CAD The Macallan 74 Years Old $155,000 CAD

CAD The Macallan 77 Years Old $165,000 CAD

CAD The Macallan 78 Years Old $165,000 CAD

For more information, visit www.themacallan.com.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan's spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan's beautiful 485-acre Estate. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly.

About Edrington

Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world. The Macallan is their central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing Single Malt category and Naked in the Blended Malt category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs around 3,000 people in its companies and joint venture operations worldwide, with over 70% employed overseas. The company owns its route to market in 13 countries and operates the remainder through joint venture and third-party agreements.

About Beam Suntory

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Sauza tequila, Pinnacle vodka and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

