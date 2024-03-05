THE MACALLAN CELEBRATES 200 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE WITH EXCLUSIVE TASTING EXPERIENCE AT BCLIQUOR AND ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASES

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Macallan, founded in 1824, commemorates its 200th anniversary in 2024, marking an extraordinary legacy of incomparable craftsmanship and an innovative approach to single malt Scotch whisky. The brand unveiled a new '200 Years Young' logo in January, symbolizing The Macallan's evolved identity, merging its rich heritage with a celebration of the future.

As part of its bicentennial festivities, The Macallan in partnership with BCLIQUOR, will offer Canadians the rare opportunity to sample some of the world's most coveted single malt Scotch whiskies at a tasting event on March 14, 2024 at the 39th & Cambie BCLIQUOR store. Led by The Macallan Brand Specialist, Nils Schabert, whisky enthusiasts will explore The Macallan's classic and new releases, including:

The Macallan, Sherry Oak 12 Years Old is the signature expression of The Macallan's Sherry Oak Collection, a series with a higher percentage of European Oak sherry seasoned casks than American oak, transforming the rich, fruity and full bodied 'new-make' spirit into a classic single malt. A mature character, the 12 Years Old delivers rich wood spice and dried fruits and a natural rich gold colour.

The Macallan, Sherry Oak 18 Years Old showcases a full-bodied palate, characterized by mature oak, ginger, and raisin flavours, and complemented by a light mahogany hue.

The Macallan, Sherry Oak 25 Years Old is one of the most prized expressions amongst the Sherry Oak collection and the BCLIQUOR tasting, presenting a symphony of complex aromas and flavours, including dried fruit, sweet spice, pear, orange, honey, caramel, and a subtle hint of wood smoke.

The Macallan, The Harmony Collection Amber Meadow is the newest and third release in The Harmony Collection, a limited annual release series that brings new life to organic by-products which have ended their usual course. This distinctive expression was crafted in collaboration with Stella and Mary McCartney and takes inspiration from the Scottish Highlands, evoking wild meadows, with a vibrant, primrose-scented finish.

The Macallan, Classic Cut 2022 is matured in a unique combination of European and American oak casks, married to create an exceptional grapefruit flavour. The Classic Cut collection is a series of annual expressions that celebrate The Macallan's ongoing commitment to seek out the extraordinary and create whiskies of unique character.

Tickets for the tasting event are available for $150 at the 39th & Cambie BCLIQUOR customer service counter at 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver.

All featured releases are available for purchase at BCLIQUOR, alongside The Macallan's most recent annual release, A Night on Earth – The Journey. Created in collaboration with acclaimed Chinese artist, Nini Sum, this release features innovative multi-layered packaging that provides an exceptional unboxing experience. This perfectly balanced expression is blended from first-fill American ex-bourbon barrels and European and American sherry-seasoned oak casks, bringing toasted oak effervescence and a hint of nuttiness to the forefront.

The Macallan Red Collection Draw

Inspired by the significance of the colour red throughout the brand's history, The Macallan Red Collection features carefully nurtured, precious whiskies by successive generations of The Macallan whisky makers, including ongoing aged expressions and high-aged guest releases, each encased in an exquisite oak presentation box upholstered with sustainably sourced soft, red leather from Scottish supplier Bridge of Weir Leather Company.

BCLIQUOR will offer customers a rare chance to purchase The Macallan Red Collection 40 Years Old and The Macallan Red Collection 78 Years Old. From Thursday, March 14th at 9 a.m. PST to Sunday, March 17th at 9 p.m. PST, visit the 39th & Cambie BCLIQUOR location for a chance to be drawn to purchase rare bottlings from The Macallan Red Collection. Successful entrants will be notified by email and must confirm intent to purchase within 24 hours of notification. Interested entrants can visit here for further details.

For more information about The Macallan, including its 200th anniversary celebrations, and to join The Macallan Society, visit www.TheMacallan.com.

For further information and Whisky Maker's notes, please contact:

Jyoti Minhas, Strategic Objectives

[email protected]

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan's spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan's beautiful 485-acre Estate. Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.

The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, and Wyoming Whiskey and Noble Oak in the American Whiskey category. Edrington also has a strategic partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,000 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed outside the UK. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements. Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Mexico City, Miami and Orange County.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £343 million to charitable causes since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.edrington.com.

About Beam Suntory

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Sauza tequila, Pinnacle vodka and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

SOURCE Edrington