There is an increasing demand to bring full-size capacity laundry units to compact spaces, which is exactly what the LG WashTower is designed for. The sleek single unit LG WashTower has full-size features in half the space 1 . Unlike conventional stacked pairs, LG's exclusive Centre Control panel is perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls at just the right height.

"We are excited to bring the LG WashTower to Canada; it is the epitome of modern design, seamlessly blending a modern aesthetic with innovation," said Ashley Audisho, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliance, LG Electronics Canada. "With its sleek unit design, this laundry duo saves precious space, leaving more room to reinvent your laundry room – whether that's adding a folding area, a sink, a pet wash station or any extra storage that your family may need. Better yet – it's packed with Smart Technology to simplify the entire laundry process."

All You Want in Half the Space

LG WashTower's single unit design makes the most of space efficiency while adding the benefit of full-size capacity – all with a sleek, streamlined aesthetic. The premium black steel finish, chrome rim and control knob accents elevate any decor, and the scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are designed to look good for the long haul.

Convenient Centre Control Panel

Only the LG WashTower has the convenient Centre Control panel, placing both washer and dryer controls in the middle of the stacked set, making it intuitive and easy to reach. In comparison, traditional stacked washer and dryer controls are placed at the very top of each machine, making the dryer buttons hard to see and reach. With the shared centralized control panel, the LG WashTower is 3.4 inches shorter than LG's historical stacked units – allowing the LG WashTower to fit into nearly any laundry space.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out the Guesswork

When it comes to doing laundry, 50 per cent of all consumers default to the Normal Cycle on their washers and dryers because they simply don't know which setting to choose.2 LG's Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AIDD) technology takes out the guesswork. The LG WashTower's built-in AIDD intelligence uses sensors to detect fabric softness and load size, and then automatically selects the right wash motions and cycle time for precise fabric care.



And it gets smarter: the LG WashTower will even learn the user's preferred settings. Simply activate Smart Learner™ in the LG ThinQ® app and it will remember the selected wash temperature, spin speed or dry level. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer the right compatible drying cycle, making LG WashTower the ultimate laundry hack.

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity fits more clothes in every load and helps to conquer laundry day faster. LG TurboWash 360° powers through larger laundry loads in less time, thanks to five jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean in under 30 minutes.3 With 4.5 cubic feet in the washer and 7.4 cubic feet in the dryer, it fits big loads of towels, jeans, or a king-size comforter, for big time-savings every week.

Help Remove Allergens in Fabrics

The LG WashTower is proudly certified as asthma & allergy friendly® by Asthma Canada. This machine's Allergiene™ wash cycle goes beyond everyday cleaning, using the gentle power of steam to remove common household allergens in fabrics by more than 95 per cent.4 In addition, LG TurboSteam™ technology in the dryer helps sanitize and refresh clothes in between washes as well as children's toys, decorative pillows and more.

Laundry Made Better – for you and the Planet

The LG WashTower is ENERGY STAR® certified from ENERGY STAR Canada, earning it international recognition as a high-efficiency product. Helping consumers save money while helping the planet, ENERGY STAR certified washers and dryers use 25 per cent less energy and 33 per cent less water than traditional models.

With new ways to control your home, and a future-ready open platform, LG's innovative line of connected home appliances including the LG WashTower let you get everything done quickly and more efficiently than ever before. Discover intuitive, smart technology that will change the way you run your home, from the kitchen, to the living room, to the laundry room, and more—and control it all in the palm of your hand. Every appliance seamlessly integrates ThinQ technology and WiFi connectivity to make life at home easier so you can connect to the things that make life good.

Available today, the LG WashTower can be found at retailers nationwide starting at $3,199 CAD.

For more information on the LG WashTower and other LG laundry innovations, please visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/washing-machines

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information, please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring next generation AI. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.























1 Half the functional floor space 2 Based on independent testing which analyzed patterns of approximately 760K washer and dryer cycles. 3 Based on independent testing which analyzed patterns of approximately 760K washer and dryer cycles. 4 The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, ground breaking collaboration between Asthma Canada and Allergy Standards Limited. The program tests and certifies products to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a #healthierhome. Certified products include air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services and more. Visit http://asthmaandallergyfriendly.ca for more information.

