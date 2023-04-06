As a lead visionary donor to the ground-breaking Feel Out Loud movement, The Lang Family Foundation's gift will help transform the e-mental health landscape for young people in Canada

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - A transformational gift to the Feel Out Loud Movement, The Lang Family Foundation partnered with Kids Help Phone to harness the power of cutting-edge technology to enhance and expand Kids Help Phone's e-mental health services for today and generations to come.

The Lang Family Foundation will support the creation of the Kids Help Phone Institute of Innovation and Research to provide platforms for collaboration on service and product innovation with partners and peers. Through the institute, The Lang Family Foundation will help make it possible for Kids Help Phone to develop a technology that streamlines all Kids Help Phone services in one platform, giving young people quicker access to their chosen services, enabling faster responses from frontline teams. The gift will also fund the creation of the Kids Help Phone Data Hub, allowing consolidation of mental health data and insights in one central environment. This advanced data infrastructure will enable new opportunities to improve service delivery and outcomes through applied research, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

With their generosity, we have established The Lang Family Chair in Innovation at Kids Help Phone. Thanks to the Lang Family, KHP will continue to fuel the necessary evolution of e-mental health service delivery through unparalleled technology, data, partnership and advocacy.

By building, scaling and transforming access to more equitable resources through innovation, Kids Help Phone is an unrivaled leader in e-mental health services that reach young people across Canada. On a mission to build a more user-focused, data-informed mental health landscape, Kids Help Phone uses data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance service design, shape policies, programs and more.

FAST FACTS

Kids Help Phone has supported young people more than 14 million times since the onset of COVID-19 — this number increases every day.

One in two young people struggle alone with their mental health.

75 per cent of young people share something with Kids Help Phone they've never shared with anyone else.

86 per cent of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.

QUOTES

"As a leader in technology-enabled e-mental health services, Kids Help Phone reaches young people in Canada from coast to coast to coast and we understand their needs. The Lang Family Foundation's transformational gift will help us shift Canada's youth e-mental health system through the power of technology, data and innovation so we can unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone.

"Youth in Canada are in crisis and we want to be there for them. The Lang Family Foundation is deeply inspired by Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement and the organization is the only one of its kind in Canada pursuing highly innovative approaches to e-mental health services," said The Lang Family Foundation.

About Feel Out Loud

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, a $300 Million fundraising campaign through end of 2024, is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history. The campaign is aimed at providing young people support without obstacles and help with any hardship. Because no challenge is too big, and no feeling is too small.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

