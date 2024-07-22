The K'ómoks Treaty initialling signals progress toward a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship

VANCOUVER, BC, Xʷməθkʷəyəm (Musqueam), Sḵwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission congratulates the K'ómoks First Nation (K'ómoks) and the governments of British Columbia and Canada on the initialling of the K'ómoks Treaty. This milestone signals that the Parties have reached substantial agreement and progress on the treaty.

The K'ómoks Treaty is still subject to legal and technical review and Crown consultations that will continue beyond the initialling. Should the K'ómoks members vote in favour of the Treaty, provincial and federal ratifications will follow. Effective date and implementation are planned for 2028 at the earliest.

"The K'ómoks Treaty will constitutionally protect and recognize K'ómoks rights and title, provide the foundation for self-government, law-making and taxation powers, and a clear nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with Canada and British Columbia," says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "This is an unprecedented time. K'ómoks is the third First Nation to initial a Modern Treaty including provisions from the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and all the innovative policy and recognition advancements."

Today several special guests joined the K'ómoks community and leadership to witness and celebrate the initialling of the Treaty. Guests included the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, North American Member to the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot, local Members of Parliament Gord Johns and Rachel Blaney, and local MLAs Ronna-Rae Leonard and Josie Osborne.

Like the eight Modern Treaties currently being implemented in BC, the K'ómoks Treaty will be a living agreement that will evolve over time, incorporating innovations and recognition of rights into the future.

Recent policy developments on taxation, the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in British Columbia, and the provincial and federal Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples legislation have improved the negotiations process and current Modern Treaties.

Quick Facts:

To learn more, please read the tripartite news release about today's initialling and the Parties' next steps.

K'ómoks has approximately 350 members and its traditional territory spans the Comox Valley in the central eastern part of Vancouver Island.

in the central eastern part of Vancouver Island. K'ómoks, Canada and British Columbia signed the K'ómoks Agreement-in-Principle in 2012.

and signed the K'ómoks Agreement-in-Principle in 2012. In 2017, the Province and K'ómoks signed an Incremental Treaty Agreement.

In 2019, the Parties signed the Agreement to Revitalize K'ómoks First Nation Treaty Negotiations, to streamline and expedite negotiations for conclusion.

K'ómoks is the third First Nation in British Columbia to initial a Treaty in 2024. In June 2024 , Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation both initialled their Treaties with the provincial and federal governments.

to initial a Treaty in 2024. In , Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation both initialled their Treaties with the provincial and federal governments. There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisga'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ ( Ucluelet ) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

