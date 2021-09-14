The Jollibee Chickenwich™ is Here to Deliver Chicken Sandwich Joy to All

Over the past year, a flock of brands have launched or reinvented their chicken sandwich leaving consumers to perhaps question what a great chicken sandwich should be. From dealing with soggy, dry or bland chicken patties, to sad buns, consumers may have had their fair share of chicken sandwich woes. But consumers need look no further as the Jollibee Chickenwich™ is here to serve up a deliciously crispy and juicy chicken sandwich, providing joy in each bite.

The Original Jollibee Chickenwich™ starts with a slow-marinated, crispy, juicy double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun. For those craving a spicier experience, the Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich™ features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Both the Original and Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich™ retail for $5.99 each and are also available in deluxe versions with added lettuce and tomatoes for $6.79 each (prices may vary).

"We are so excited to be introducing our Jollibee Chickenwich to Canada and offering our customers something new from us that we hope will become a new favorite dish for them," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "After months of refining the recipe, we are proud to say that our Jollibee Chickenwich™ strikes that perfect balance of crispiness and juiciness, features that should be the foundation of any great chicken sandwich. Finally, consumers across Canada can experience how joyfully delicious a chicken sandwich should be with the launch of our crispy, juicy and tasty Jollibee Chickenwich™."

For more information and to order the Jollibee Chickenwich™ for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit JollibeeFoods.com or order through the Jollibee Ordering mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

About Jollibee

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee

For further information: Francesca Lee, Ogilvy, [email protected], http://JollibeeFoods.com

