Calling All Tender Lovers: Jollibee's NEW Chicken Tenders and Sauce Are Here!

The tender game just changed with Jollibee's new Chicken Tenders and Signature Tender Sauce, sure to be the go-to pairing for chicken tenders lovers nationwide.

WEST COVINA, Calif., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, world-famous for its Jolly Crispy Chicken , joyfully delicious Chicken Sandwiches , and irresistible Peach Mango Pie , is unveiling its new mouth-watering Chicken Tenders and creamy Signature Tender Sauce across Canada. Jollibee fans have even more to rave about now that the brand is bringing its signature quality to the beloved chicken tender and new sauce pairing, ensuring satisfaction anytime a craving hits.

Jollibee's new Chicken Tenders join the ranks of the unbeatable Jolly Crispy Chicken and Chicken Sandwich. The new Signature Tender Sauce perfectly pairs with Jollibee's Chicken Tenders, bringing a flavor-packed punch to every bite.

Jollibee's new Chicken Tenders are made with 100% all-white meat chicken tenderloins, which are marinated to flavorful perfection. Hand-breaded and battered in store for a light but crispy coating, Jollibee's upgraded recipe promises to be juicier than ever before. Intentionally crafted for an unmistakably savory yet simple piece of chicken, tender lovers and loyalists now have the perfect option from Jollibee as the brand's elevated Chicken Tenders join the ranks of the unbeatable Jolly Crispy Chicken and Chicken Sandwich.

Pairing perfectly with Jollibee's Chicken Tenders is the new Signature Tender Sauce – a velvety sauce that perfectly balances sweet and savory with a tangy touch to bring a flavor-packed punch to every bite. This signature seasoned sauce is made specially to go with Jollibee's Chicken Tenders and bring its already delectable chicken lineup to a whole new level.

Jollibee's new Chicken Tenders and Signature Tender Sauce are available now at all Canada Jollibee locations. Enjoy a three-piece starting at C$9.49, a four-piece starting at C$11.99, a six-piece starting at C$17.99, or a 10-piece bucket starting at C$29.99. For those who want all the fixings, the new Chicken Tenders are available in a three-piece Tender Meal Deal starting at C$14.49 or a four-piece Tender Meal Deal starting at C$16.99, all with a drink, side and the Signature Tender Sauce included. Additionally, swap any Jolly Crispy Chicken piece in a meal for a chicken tender to give Jollibee's new recipe a try.

"We know that for chicken tender lovers, there's no substitute. That's why we crafted our new Jollibee Chicken Tenders with them in mind, focusing on quality and superior flavor in each bite. We're confident our new recipe will become an instant favorite and impress even the most discerning palates," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America. "These juicy tenders are perfect on their own, but even better when paired with our new Signature Tender Sauce. So go ahead – dip, dunk, or smother – it's a joyful and flavorful experience for everyone!"

The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

