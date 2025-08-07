Now Showing: Fried-Chicken Fan Favorite, Jollibee, Premieres Its NEW Angus Beef Burgers

From the iconic fried chicken chain comes the best-tasting burger, offered in three mouth-watering options.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand celebrated for its delicious fried chicken , announces the Canada premiere of its next menu blockbuster: delicious, new Angus Beef Burgers. Jollibee brings its signature quality and expertise to three mouth-watering burger options: the Angus Cheeseburger, Angus Deluxe Burger and Angus Aloha Burger.

Jollibee's New Angus Beef Deluxe Burger is perfectly balanced for the complete bite. Jollibee is bringing its signature quality and expertise to three mouth-watering burger options.

Jollibee's new Angus Burgers start with a handcrafted quarter-pound patty of premium Angus Beef, offering a superior taste experience. Smash-seared to order, all of Jollibee's Angus Burgers feature melted American cheese and are served on a butter-toasted bun. Each burger is then accompanied by its own all-star cast of fresh toppings to make every bite truly memorable.

The Angus Deluxe Burger : Perfectly balanced for the complete bite. All the goodness of the Angus Cheeseburger, plus fresh Green Leaf Lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes for a burst of freshness that complements the rich Angus Beef.

The Angus Aloha Burger: A sweet and savory flavor combination that's sure to transport the taste buds. This unique burger features grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, and a tangy Aloha dressing.

"We're confident that our trio of new premium Angus burgers will be a runaway hit with burger lovers everywhere," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America. "Our burgers are crafted with the same passion, attention to detail and high-quality standards that we bring to all our menu items, which is why we use Angus Beef. So, the next time you're craving a next-level burger, we invite you to taste the delicious Jollibee difference!"

Jollibee's three new Angus Burgers are available at all Canada locations starting at C$8.49. Each burger is available to order on its own or as a combo served with a side and drink.

For more information and to order the new burgers for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit JollibeeFoods.com. Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Group, which is on its way to becoming one of the top five restaurant companies in the world. Be sure to follow Jollibee at @jollibeecanada on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram, and @jollibeecanada on TikTok to get updates on new menu items, upcoming store openings, and other exciting announcements and events happening soon as Jollibee continues to spread the joy of eating across North America.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is the one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

