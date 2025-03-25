Merch Madness! Jollibee Will Drop Its First 2025 Collection on March 28, Exclusively Available Online at the Jolly Merch Shop

Featuring two stylish new lines – Classic/Retro and University/Varsity – the March 28 drop marks the first of many in 2025 that will offer fans a fresh new line-up of exclusive, limited-edition clothing and accessories while supplies last.

WEST COVINA, Calif., March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee , celebrated for its mouth-watering Jolly Crispy Chicken, chicken sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie, is excited to announce its first 2025 merch drop. The debut collection will be exclusively available online at the Jolly Merch Shop starting at 9 a.m. ET on March 28, 2025. Featuring a curated mix of Classic/Retro and University/Varsity styles, Jollibee's latest clothing and accessories line-up plays into both nostalgic and newer fashion trends to deliver fun-spirited designs and exciting new color options.

Jollibee will drop its first 2025 merch collection on March 28, exclusively available online at the Jolly Merch Shop. Jollibee's Red Boxy T-Shirt joins a timeless lineup of Classic/Retro street-ready merch. A bold take on the athleisure aesthetic, Jollibee's University/Varsity designs are effortlessly cool and comfortable.

Jollibee invites customers to check out both its Classic/Retro and University/Varsity merch offerings while supplies last. Designed with elevated style and comfort in mind, throw on these refreshingly unique pieces to be ready for whatever the day has in store. The Classic/Retro line offers an assortment of timeless fan favorites and blends the brand's iconic motifs seamlessly into everyday fashion. Jollibee fans can also score major style points with the new University/Varsity line – a bold take on the athleisure aesthetic, with a jolly collegiate twist. Comfort has never looked so cool with these sporty sets.

All adult apparel items feature a versatile unisex cut available in sizes XS – 3XL. Pricing starts at C$29 for apparel and C$22 for accessories. For fans planning to shop the March 28 drop, be sure to make a fast-break for these slam-dunk styles:

CLASSIC/RETRO:

Red Boxy T-Shirt : Made with 100% cotton, this boxy oversized t-shirt unlocks street-ready drip and a vintage vibe.

Made with 100% cotton, this boxy oversized t-shirt unlocks street-ready drip and a vintage vibe. "I Jollibee" T-Shirt : A must have to show some Canadian pride, available in white.

: A must have to show some Canadian pride, available in white. Dark Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt : This classic color and cut joins the loungewear line-up, and it goes with everything.

This classic color and cut joins the loungewear line-up, and it goes with everything. Dark Blue Tote Bag: Carry all the essentials – including Jollibee to-go items! – in this simple yet durable tote bag.

UNIVERSITY/VARSITY:

T-shirt and Shorts Co-Ord Set : Stay effortlessly cool and comfortable in this perfectly coordinated T-shirt and shorts set, available in red/white or all black.

: Stay effortlessly cool and comfortable in this perfectly coordinated T-shirt and shorts set, available in red/white or all black. Tracksuit: This tracksuit set adds a sleek streetwear vibe fit for working out, lounging around, or heading to the airport. Available in blue and black.

"Our Classic/Retro line is a delightful throwback, brimming with nostalgic charm, while our University/Varsity line blends Jollibee's iconic spirit with contemporary style, perfect for showcasing your Jollibee pride on campus and beyond," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. "We can't wait for fans to get their hands on our new Spring merch, and we hope that these items bring them the same feeling of joy and connection they get from walking into a Jollibee store."

But wait, there's more! As the days get longer, Jollibee will be treating fans to two more exclusive drops on its Jolly Merch Shop – one in May and one in June. Be on the lookout for more cool colors and styles, including a Retro Green Jollibee Baseball Cap, Classic White Boxy T-Shirts, Knitted Polos, and even an Adult-sized Jolly Bee Onesie for those who want to get in on all the buzz! Jollibee's merch is a celebration of the joy that defines the Jollibee experience, and fans will not want to miss the chance to rep their Jollibee pride with these limited-edition pieces. While the exact dates and times will not be announced until later, Jollibee promises that these next two drops will definitely be worth the wait!

The Jolly Merch Shop is a celebration of what Jollibee is all about, and what the brand's fans love the most – spreading joy and connecting people from all walks of life. Each Jolly Merch Shop order is thoughtfully assembled in ready-to-gift packaging to spark instant joy upon delivery. As a special "thank you" to shoppers for their brand support, items are presented in a custom, branded box filled with colorful tissue paper, an array of Jollibee stickers, and an exclusive voucher that can be used for future orders. Those that place an order for the first drop will also receive $5 off their next order at the Jolly Merch Shop.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world by spreading its "joy of eating" to everyone. As Jollibee continues to expand its fanbase in North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 9,500 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

