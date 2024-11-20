The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 announces spectacular Closing Ceremony lineup: Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies and The War And Treaty!

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing announces today an all-star, GRAMMY-nominated talent lineup for its Closing Ceremony, Live at Rogers Arena on February 16: Nashville country superstar Jelly Roll, legendary Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, and electrifying Americana duo The War And Treaty.

The Closing Ceremony will bring to a spectacular close nine days of memories and life-changing sport events for the up to 550 competitors, their family and friends, and many thousands of Invictus Games supporters around the world who will have experienced the Games live, through broadcast and online.

Tickets for the Closing Ceremony, which went on pre-sale in late September, now start at the low price of $61 ($89.05 with fees) and are available now at invictusgames2025.ca/tickets/.

The three Closing Ceremony acts join previously announced Opening Ceremony talent Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Roxane Bruneau on Saturday, February 8 at BC Place. Stay tuned for more Opening Ceremony superstar performers and celebrity appearances to be announced in early December.

About Jelly Roll

Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart for the first time with his acclaimed 2024 album, Beautifully Broken—which also earned the highest critical praise of his career so far from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Associated Press, NPR, and more. The release concluded his most successful year yet and followed his sold out Beautifully Broken Tour in arenas nationwide.

Just a year earlier, Jelly debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for Best New Country and Pop artist, Jelly is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles.

About Barenaked Ladies

Toronto-based Barenaked Ladies are one of Canada's biggest rock success stories, with their self-titled 1991 cassette tape becoming the first independent release to be certified gold in Canada. With singles such as 'Be My Yoko Ono,' 'If I Had $1000000,' and 'Brian Wilson,' the band quickly earned a dedicated following across the country.

With their eclectic blend of witty lyrics, pop harmonies and melodic folk, they earned their first GRAMMY nomination in 1998 for their Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit single, 'One Week'. The album it was featured on, Stunt, also peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. Barenaked Ladies has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and wrote the iconic theme song for award-winning television sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The quartet was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

The band's latest album is In Flight, released in September 2023.



About The War And Treaty

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music.

Recently earning their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page," they also received their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association, Vocal Duo nomination from the Academy of Country Music, plus recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

SOURCE Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation

Media contact: Nick Lewis, [email protected], 778-731-1040