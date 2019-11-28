The interactive exhibition Explore opens at the Science Centre on November 28

More than 50 interactives covering 1000 square meters

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting today, science goes big at the Science Centre with the opening of the new immersive exhibition Explore. More than 50 interactives covering 1000 square meters will enable visitors to discover the key principles of science and technology.

A large area divided into seven hubs

For over a decade, Science 26 delighted millions of visitors to the Science Centre. Explore reinvents the best elements of that beloved exhibition, while offering giant format interactives divided into seven hubs, each more entertaining than the next: air, code, matter, movement, geometry, water and light. Families will be able to share a unique interactive experience by entering a kaleidoscope for up to 20 people, experimenting at two huge water tables with a dozen activities, interacting with a digital mural, and assembling a wind farm.

Featuring local expertise

Explore was conceived and realized in Montreal with the objective of presenting world-class interactives. The Science Centre collaborated with Quebec companies to create interactive solutions focused on 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, innovation and communication.

The Science Centre wishes to thank the local companies who have partnered on Explore: sponsoring partners Ubisoft Montreal and Pratt & Whitney, and content partner AI Element.

Explore will be included in the price of admission to the Science Centre. Along with Click! (2012), Fabrik (2014) and Human (2017), this new zone complements the Centre's permanent exhibitions focused on interactivity and the gamification of knowledge. A total of more than $2 million has been invested in this project by the Science Centre Foundation. For additional information, click here.

"I am very proud of the innovation and museum expertise once again demonstrated by the Science Centre team. I am convinced that Explore will shape the spirit of a generation of future Montreal scientists, which is at the very heart of our institution's mission." – Isabel Dansereau, Senior Director, Old Port Corporation

"Creating that initial spark from a young age ensures that future generations in Quebec are awakened to the immense potential offered by science and technology. Ubisoft is proud to partner with the Science Centre's Explore exhibition to support our common goal of igniting curiosity"– Cedric Orvoine, Vice President Talent & Culture at Ubisoft Montréal

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre is a complex dedicated to science and technology, with more than 700,000 visitors annually. It is characterized by its accessible, interactive approach and its showcasing of local innovation and know-how. It is a division of Canada Lands Company. Its partners are TELUS, Volvo, Énergir, Cogeco and La Presse +.



About the Science Centre Foundation

Since its creation in 2001, the Science Centre Foundation has raised more than $12 million, which it has invested in the development of new exhibitions and school programs, encouraging young people to pursue studies in science and thus fostering future generations of Quebec researchers and scientists.

