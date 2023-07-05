SWEET FOLIE, Colegram's unhinged experience takes over OASIS immersion

MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - OASIS immersion , Canada's largest permanent immersive destination, presents its all-new SWEET FOLIE experience, developed in collaboration with Colegram , a Montreal-based creative agency specializing in innovative visual animation. An invitation to travel to the heart of a limitless universe where a bright sun always shines, SWEET FOLIE is a playful journey through a pop world that's sure to delight all audiences. It's an experience not to be missed this summer at Palais des congrès de Montréal!

"Sweet folie", the new OASIS immersion exhibition, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

A unique experience, only at OASIS immersion

Created especially for Canada's largest permanent immersive destination, this astonishingly playful and interactive escapade will take visitors of all ages into a fairytale universe, a strange planet where the limits of imagination and the principles of gravity no longer exist! The result of a natural collaboration between OASIS Immersive Studios, Colegram, Totally Sublime and Ilyaa Ghafouri, the experience is like a waking dream and a celebration of imagination, creativity, and wonder.

"For two years now, we've been looking at OASIS immersion as THE ideal venue for visual and animatic art, and we're particularly proud to have had this incredible opportunity to unleash our energy. SWEET FOLIE is in our image, and it's a tribute to everything that can inspire us: web culture, both vintage and avant-garde, but also the work of international artists we've been following for a long time and who have agreed to join the adventure!" explains Olivier Guillemette, Managing Director at Colegram.

"We're delighted to have explored new immersive territory with such an inventive team as Colegram and talented composers like Ilyaa Ghafouri and Totally Sublime. In a way, this project is a summer gift for our audience, a moment of unhinged creativity suspended in time, just in time for summer vacations. Humorous in nature, SWEET FOLIE is totally in line with OASIS immersion's mission: to break down barriers, to surprise, but above all, to please by offering a stimulating and resolutely feel-good journey," adds Nicolas Lassonde, co-founder of OASIS immersion.

Escalating emotions

SWEET FOLIE transports visitors into an enchanting universe where reality meets imaginary. Participants will be immersed in a multi-sensory, interactive experience, where giants and other colorful characters mingle in a surprising visual and video ballet.

The exhibition is divided into three stages:

The first, Murmures, invites visitors to enter an intriguing world: the magical lair of a gentle purple giant, Junior, invites them to relax and let go. This sweet yet crazy encounter will gradually lead them into a bewitching world, dotted with discoveries. This passage is accompanied by a mysterious, cinematic soundtrack by Ilyaa Ghafouri.

The second room, called Charivari, offers a zany experience at the heart of a fake .gif museum, where Junior and his friends create unique and whimsical artworks which come to life, morphing into dancing creature. It's party time, and the lively rhythms of Totally Sublime are well-timed.

Finally, the third room, Bingo Bango, is the high point of this colorful adventure. The party is rocking, interactive and contemplative games invite you to move, dance and vibrate in the company of surprising virtual characters who are sure to feed the imagination of young and old alike! All our sound artists are involved in this ultimate festive moment.

Whether alone, with friends or with family, SWEET FOLIE promises an unforgettable moment of magical escape.

"With SWEET FOLIE, we want to broaden the horizons of our visitors. Yes, we can do completely crazy things. Yes, anything is possible! We hope to stimulate participants and give them the desire to create, to flout the rules and to let themselves go in a completely uninhibited way, just like this completely zany experience!" concludes Vincent Bilodeau, Partner, Creative Director and Animation Director at Colegram.

SWEET FOLIE is the latest addition to the summer program at Canada's largest permanent immersive destination, which for the first time will feature not one, not two, but three completely different and equally spectacular exhibits! This crazy new experience joins VAN GOGH - Distorsion , the must-see exhibition that has enchanted visitors since its opening, and transformé, a human experience through eight powerful and immersive works from the four corners of the globe.

About OASIS immersion

The OASIS immersion group is an entertainment entity specializing in the creation, broadcast and distribution of immersive experiences developed according to industry best practices. Located in a 2,200 m2 high-performance multimedia environment, the OASIS immersion space in Montreal is located on the first floor of the Palais des congrès. It offers a walk-through museum experience including three immersive galleries, two illuminated experiences and a lounge area with café-bar and boutique. The program features some of the best talent in the immersive arts, and presents current themes from an inspiring and resolutely optimistic perspective. The spaces are also available for private events. For further information, visit oasis.im

About Colegram

Colegram is a Montreal-based video and narrative content creation studio with a simple mandate: to combine imagination with technique, creating original ideas from initial concept to final export. This brand-new entity has just teleported itself into the world of visual creation in Quebec and internationally, with top creative talent: illustrators, art directors, 2D & 3D artists, motion designers, editors and directors. Their mission: to create moving worlds for you, for us and for the people of Earth. For more information, visit https://www.colegram.com/

