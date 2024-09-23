The Iconic Pret A Manger coffee is now available at A&W restaurants nationwide

Rejoice, Pret fans! You can now enjoy Pret's iconic organic coffee at any A&W location across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - All A&W locations in Canada are now serving Pret freshly brewed organic Classic Blend coffee all day long, offering guests a delicious and satisfying coffee experience with every visit.

Pret A Manger has garnered a massive global following for their quality, freshly prepared food and beverages, particularly their renowned organic coffee. Pret's Coffee is a rich and balanced medium-roasted coffee made from organic beans. This rich, intense, and entirely organic coffee is meticulously crafted to deliver a bold and unforgettable experience.

"Pret Coffee's exceptional quality and taste have won over coffee lovers worldwide, and we're thrilled to bring it to over 1,000 locations across Canada," says Scott Darlow, Lead, Pret A Manger at A&W Canada. "We've tested Pret coffee in select A&W locations where it quickly became a favourite among guests, which led us to make it our official coffee at all A&W restaurants. We're excited to bring this beloved coffee to more Canadians."

"With Pret's Organic Blend, we're bringing an extraordinary coffee experience to every A&W location across Canada," says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W Canada. "This coffee brings a uniquely rich flavour profile, with each sip offering a boldly satisfying and fresh taste. We're excited for Canadians to savor Pret's exceptional coffee with every visit!"

A&W and Pret are further strengthening their partnership by making Pret's Organic Classic Blend the exclusive coffee at all A&W locations nationwide. Since opening in London in 1986, Pret has been dedicated to serving excellent organic coffee while upholding strong ethical standards, mirroring A&W Canada's focus on quality ingredients and sustainable practices.

This exciting Pret announcement follows a successful two-year trial that began in 2022 with Pret pop-up shops in select Toronto and Vancouver A&W restaurants. The trial's success led to the opening of Canada's first standalone Pret location at 90 Adelaide Street West in Toronto and this decision to expand the Pret Coffee offering to all A&W locations coast to coast.

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a beloved sandwich and organic coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986 where the company is headquartered today. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly handmade each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees, teas and hot chocolates are organic. There are more than 690 Pret shops worldwide with 12,500 team members in 18 international markets (including United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Kuwait, India, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Italy, Greece, Spain and Qatar).

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

