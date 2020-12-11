MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This winter, Le Massif de Charlevoix and Hydro-Québec invite you to experience an extraordinary voyage up the mountain aboard the Hydro Express gondola. This unique experience will immerse you in a world featuring the wind, sun and, of course, water—forces of nature that are at the very heart of our clean and renewable energy.

Launched in the fall of 2019 by Le Massif de Charlevoix, this initiative showcases an unparalleled encounter with nature, creativity, innovation and imagination. Le Massif selected the digital concept proposed by Hydro-Québec and lg2. Skiers will experience an immersive adventure, while social media users will discover what makes Québec a world-class hub in renewable energy.

According to a recent Hydro-Québec poll on the perception of renewables, 20% of respondents did not view Hydro-Québec as a renewable energy producer. As we embark on the energy transition and continue the fight against greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, it is important for Québec to position itself as a global leader in the renewable energy sector and for as many Quebecers as possible to be proud ambassadors of our clean energy.

Hydro-Québec will be investing approximately $300,000 in this unique advertising campaign. The budget will cover the visual production and creative concept of the gondola, website creation, content production for social media and the purchase of advertising space in various Québec media. The immersive experience and creative concept developed for the gondola can be reused for other Hydro-Québec activities and events.

This campaign is included in Hydro-Québec's annual advertising budget and will have no impact on electricity rates.

Hydro-Québec wishes to highlight the technological ingenuity and creative talent of the Québec company lg2.

