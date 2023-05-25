NIONWENTSÏO, QC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Huron-Wendat Nation and the Government of Canada have taken an important step toward reconciliation by signing a framework agreement on the recognition of Indigenous rights and self-determination.

This framework agreement signals the parties' willingness to recognize the existence of a relationship based, inter alia, on the Huron-British Treaty of 1760.

The framework agreement establishes a discussion process on a variety of subjects to explore arrangements that will address the interests and priorities of the Huron-Wendat Nation. The agreement will help the parties work together to build a renewed relationship, in the best interest of the members of the Huron-Wendat Nation and all Canadians.

This framework agreement has been co-developed by the Huron-Wendat Nation and Canada, supported by the parties' mutual commitment to the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. It sets out a collaborative process between the parties to advance the recognition and implementation of the Huron-Wendat Nation's rights.

The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners across the country to explore flexible, rights-based arrangements that support renewed Crown-Indigenous relations and advance their visions of greater self-determination and a better future for their communities.

Quotes

"I welcome the signing of this framework agreement that provides us with a strong foundation, based on mutual respect and understanding, that will advance our self-determination and facilitate the implementation of our Aboriginal rights and those protected by the Huron-British Treaty of 1760. True to our values and traditions, the Huron-Wendat Nation is engaging this discussion process with the Government of Canada in a spirit of openness, collaboration and diplomacy."

Rémy Vincent

Grand Chief, Huron-Wendat Nation

"This framework agreement will guide us in our shared work to implement the rights of the Huron-Wendat Nation. This is an important opportunity to build a stronger relationship and support the Nation in its work to realize self-determination and implement its inherent rights."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Huron-Wendat Nation is located 8 kilometres north of Quebec City on the eastern shore of the St. Charles River. The Nation has about 4,500 members.

on the eastern shore of the St. Charles River. The Nation has about 4,500 members. Discussions on the recognition of Indigenous rights and self-determination between Canada and the Huron-Wendat Nation began in 2017.

and the Huron-Wendat Nation began in 2017. As the discussions progress, consultations will be held with members of the Huron-Wendat Nation and third parties once key steps in the process are reached.

