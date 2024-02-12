The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) staff lounge named in recognition of redtag.ca's pledge to raise $1.5M

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - redtag.ca and its parent company H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations have entered a multi-year agreement to raise $1.5M to support the Labatt Family Heart Centre at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). The Labatt Family Heart Centre at SickKids is among the top three heart centres in the world, driving innovation that consistently leads to better outcomes for patients with heart disease.

As part of the multi-year agreement, SickKids has granted redtag.ca an exclusive naming opportunity for the staff lounge, to recognize redtag.ca's continued commitment.

Staff lounge at SickKids (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

"At redtag.ca, we believe in the power of giving back to the community, and our annual donations over the past eight years to SickKids Foundation reflect our commitment to supporting the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO at H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc, parent company of redtag.ca. "It is an honour to be recognized by the foundation, and we hope this space provides the dedicated individuals at SickKids with moments of respite and relaxation."

"We are incredibly grateful to have partners like redtag.ca and their customers, who continue to show tremendous generosity towards SickKids," says Katie McHugh-Escobar, Director, Community Partnerships at SickKids Foundation. "For the last 8 years, the redtag.ca team has gone above and beyond to fundraise for critical programming in the hospital like the Labatt Family Heart Centre. That level of dedication to the cause helps make the centre at SickKids among the top three heart centres in the world, where innovation is consistently leading to better outcomes for patients with heart disease."

redtag.ca's contributions are facilitated through various fundraising events, notably their annual SickKids Day where 1% of all sales are donated to SickKids. In 2023, SickKids Day surpassed expectations, allowing redtag.ca to significantly impact the lives of those dedicated to the health and well-being of children.

redtag.ca extends its gratitude to Canadian travellers for their overwhelming support during SickKids Day in August 2023, emphasizing the collective effort that made this meaningful contribution possible.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. Celebrating 20 years of travel excellence in 2024, redtag.ca specializes in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca .

