HALIFAX, NS, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Through Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is making investments that will support a stronger middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future for Canadians.

Today the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos along with Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax met with oral health professionals and patients at Dalhousie Dentistry in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to highlight Budget 2023's investments in stronger public health care, including funding to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

Every Canadian deserves good oral health care, yet one-third of Canadians are unable to visit an oral health professional because they do not have dental insurance.

Last December, the Government of Canada launched the Canada Dental Benefit which allows eligible families to receive financial support they need to cover dental expenses for children under 12 years of age. To date, it has helped more than 250,000 children get brighter smiles and healthier teeth.

However, it is not just children who need affordable dental care. This is why Budget 2023 announced an investment of $13 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $4.4 billion ongoing to implement the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. Once implemented, it will support up to nine million uninsured Canadians who have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000, in getting the oral health care they need. By the end of 2023, we will begin rolling out the Canadian Dental Care Plan. The plan will be fully implemented by the end of 2025, improving access to dental coverage for up to nine million uninsured Canadians.

In addition to cost of dental services, we know there are other factors which may prevent Canadians from accessing the dental care they need, such as living in a remote community, or requiring specialized care due to a disability.

Budget 2023 also proposes to provide $250 million over three years, starting in 2025-26, and $75 million ongoing, to Health Canada to establish an Oral Health Access Fund. The fund will complement the Canadian Dental Care Plan by investing in targeted measures to address oral health gaps among vulnerable populations and reduce barriers to accessing care, including in rural and remote communities.

With these significant investments in Budget 2023, and the ongoing work with provinces, territories, and health partners, we will continue to improve our public health care system so Canadians can get the care they need.

"The Canadian Dental Care Plan will be larger than any other permanent government benefit program to date as it aims to improve access to dental care for up to 9 million uninsured Canadians, including children, people living with disabilities and seniors. With this program, we will help make sure that nobody in Canada has to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills."

"Healthy teeth are an essential part of our overall health. Access to quality dental care should not be based on one's ability to pay. We're expanding dental care to uninsured Canadians so they can have healthy, happy smiles no matter their income."

