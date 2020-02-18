The Home Depot Canada to hire 5,500 new associates

Whether jobseekers are students, starting a new career or simply love engaging with people, the company is hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions including overnight associates, sales associates, cashiers, lot associates, specialty associates and department supervisors. To help associates get up to speed quickly, The Home Depot Canada provides more than one million hours of innovative training programs each year.

"Our team is built on a set of core values shared by four generations of associates working in our stores," says Jeff Kinnaird, president, The Home Depot Canada. "We're proud of our diversity and the individual talent, skills and experience which strengthens our customer service and reflects the 182 communities we live and work in."

Interested candidates can simply text "Home Depot Jobs" to 97211 or in Quebec, "HD Emplois" to 97211 to apply, visit upcoming job fairs being held at stores across the country, or online at careershomedepot.ca.

Quick Facts

More than 75 per cent of The Home Depot Canada store managers started as hourly associates.

Eligible full and part-time employees have access to competitive benefits, including company-paid health and dental benefits, profit-sharing programs, tuition reimbursement and employee assistance programs.

Giving Back is one of the eight core values and through Team Depot, associates contribute more than 60,000 hours each year in support of local community projects, or partners of The Home Depot Canada Foundation which is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada .

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot of Canada Inc.

For further information: Alyssa Haw, Manager, PR & Corporate Communications, 416-412-4110, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

