TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, The Home Depot Canada Foundation announced its projected achievement of raising over $11 million by the end of 2024 in support of the organization's mandate to support youth living with or experiencing homelessness.

"Our efforts are focused on supporting this growing yet still under funded issue that affects 35,000 to 40,000 youth in Canada annually," said Doug Graham, Board Chair of The Home Depot Canada Foundation and Vice President of e-commerce and marketing at The Home Depot Canada. "We remain committed to this cause and will continue to raise awareness and educate Canadians on the issue, aiming to slow down the cycle and provide the necessary support to youth and families."

This year, the Foundation has seen momentum in fundraising results through the support of partners, internal associates, and communities. Programs like the Spring Orange Door Project campaign, supported by our associates and customers, and events such as the Spring Gala and Charity Golf Classic, backed by our vendor partners, have raised significant funds, bringing the organization closer to its goal of raising $125 million by 2030 to support at-risk youth and those facing homelessness in Canada.

The Home Depot Canada Foundation has aligned its Team Depot volunteer program to support organizations dedicated to preventing and addressing this critical issue. Through Team Depot, associates actively participate in community projects to refresh and repair shelters, housing units, and centers that provide vulnerable youth with safe and secure places to call home. In collaboration with our customers and associates, The Home Depot Canada Foundation invests over $10 million annually in 186 youth-serving charities across Canada, ensuring these vital services continue to support those in need.

From November 12 to December 22, 2024, visit your local Home Depot Canada store to donate to The Orange Door Project Campaign, which supports local youth-serving charities across the country. And for the first time, The Home Depot Canada Foundation will match total donations made on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

As part of the campaign, the Foundation has partnered with Raising the Roof for the fourth year to combat youth homelessness in Canada through sales of its signature toques. Funds raised will provide community grants to renovate affordable housing units for at-risk youth. Donations can be made at any Home Depot Canada store or online at OrangeDoorProject.ca.

The Home Depot Canada Foundation is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada. Through community partnership THDCF works to remove systemic barriers youth face to foster healthy pathways for change. The Home Depot Canada Foundation has pledged $125M in support by 2030. Our commitment will focus on enabling systemic change through investments in three strategic pillars: expanding stable housing for youth, providing quality wrap around community supports, and increasing youth employment readiness.

