TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today The Home Depot Canada announced the winners of its annual Innovation Awards, recognizing products that have transformed the home improvement landscape. This year's winners represent a cross-category array of innovations that have provided unparalleled benefits to both Pro and DIY customers.

The winners of the 2024 Innovation Awards include:

Overall Award Winner: Milwaukee M18 Forge Battery

The new M18 FORGE Battery provides 50% more power than previous M18 High Output Batteries of same amp hour. Through innovative electrical and manufacturing processes, Forge batteries deliver faster application speeds and capability to the M18 tool, to complete more demanding applications. Designed to be paired with the new M18 Supercharger, the M18 FORGE batteries charge 6x faster than the M18 rapid charger because of high-speed cooling technology. All FORGE batteries are equipped with advanced thermal management, to protect against water and debris.

First Runner Up: LG WashCombo

The LG WashCombo can wash and dry a 10lb load in only two hours. With a heat pump technology driving up to 60% energy savings, the LG WashCombo comes with ventless installation and 120V plug allowing you to place it anywhere in your home. Taking it a step further, the A.I. load sensing technology automatically identifies the composition of a load and selects the optimal load cycle for you.

Second Runner Up: Stella Jones Timber Tech PVC Decking

PVC decking is backed by a lifetime warranty and 50-year stain and fade where the industry is largely a 25 year in Composite Decking. PVC Decking also features a cool touch 30 degrees cooler and has a 40% higher traction rating for anti-slip.

"Our customers trust The Home Depot Canada to deliver high-quality, innovative products that meet their needs and help them complete their projects. We take pride in the innovation and collaboration our suppliers bring to the home improvement industry, enabling us to provide exceptional value to both our DIY and Pro customers." - Jim Recore, vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot Canada

Outstanding supplier partners in each merchandising category were also recognized as Partner of the Year:

Appliances : LG

: LG Building Materials: Sika

Sika Electrical : Schneider Electric

: Schneider Electric Flooring : Dal Tile

: Dal Tile Hardware : Weiser

: Weiser Kitchen & Bath : Pfister

: Pfister Lighting : Feit Electric

: Feit Electric Lumber : Porcupine Wood Products

: Porcupine Wood Products Millwork : Alexandria Moulding

: Outdoor Garden : S. Boudrias Inc

: S. Boudrias Inc Outdoor Living & Cleaning: Ryobi

Ryobi Paint : Henkel

: Henkel Plumbing : Rainbird

: Rainbird Power Tools : Milwaukee

: Storage: Great Star

In addition to highlighting the most innovative products, The Home Depot Canada also honored Bennett Tools as Environmental Partner of the Year, Peak as Ecommerce Partner of the Year, Milwaukee as Marketing Partner of the Year, and Logistic Transportation Ltd as Supply Chain Partner of the Year.

