TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Home Depot Canada launches its 15th bi-annual Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, combating youth homelessness in Canadian communities. Since the program's inception in 2009, the Foundation has raised over $18 million for youth across Canada, with hopes of raising $900,000 this holiday season.

"Homelessness is one of the most urgent social issues facing Canadian youth today, and now, more than ever, they need our help," said Pamela O'Rourke, Board Chair of The Home Depot Canada Foundation and Vice President of Merchandising at The Home Depot Canada. "Currently, nearly 40,000 youth are experiencing or at risk of homelessness across the country and need our support for a safe place to live, access to services, and a chance to build a better future - that's why the Orange Door Project is so important."

Beginning on November 28th, coinciding with Giving Tuesday and continuing until December 17th, The Home Depot Canada Foundation's Orange Door Project campaign will collaborate with local charities across all 182 stores to support ongoing initiatives aimed at providing safe, stable housing and life skills development programs that help create healthy pathways for youth to exit homelessness. The company will cover all administrative costs associated with the campaign, ensuring that every dollar raised—100%—directly benefits each local community. Additionally, associates will be actively involved, empowering them to make a tangible difference in these vital community efforts. The Foundation recently set a new target of raising $125 million by 2030, and this campaign, among others, directly supports this goal.

Youth homelessness in Canada *:

Each year, at least 35,000-40,000 Canadian youth experience homelessness.

One in five Canadians experiencing homelessness are youth.

29% of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ2S, 28% identify as a member of a racialized community, and 31% identify as Indigenous.

*Source: A Way Home Canada.

Donations can be made in all The Home Depot Canada stores and at OrangeDoorProject.ca until December 17th, 2023.

About The Home Depot Canada Foundation

The Home Depot Canada Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada. Since 2014, the Foundation invested more than $60 million and worked together with community partners across the country, to remove barriers, break cycles of inequity, and enable youth at-risk of or experiencing homelessness to achieve positive development outcomes and build brighter futures. For more information, visit: www.homedepot.ca/foundation.

