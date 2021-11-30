Customer donations during campaign will support 124 Canadian charities working to prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Home Depot Canada Foundation launched The Orange Door Project holiday fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday to help prevent and end youth homelessness in communities across Canada. Its 182 stores have partnered with local youth-serving charities who will receive all donations made in-store and online while the campaign runs until December 19th.

"Many of our partners have faced new challenges through the pandemic and are experiencing marked decreases in individual donations, making the youth homelessness crisis in Canada even more urgent," said Pamela O'Rourke, board chair, The Home Depot Canada Foundation, and vice president of merchandising, The Home Depot Canada. "But as the ultimate doers, our customers and associates have continued to champion this program, year after year, raising more than $15 million dollars since we launched The Orange Door Project campaign in 2009."

The Home Depot Canada covers all administrative costs of the campaign, ensuring that 100 per cent of customer donations stay in the communities where they were raised. As part of this year's campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation will donate $2,000 to charity partners on behalf of each store to help address the additional impacts created by COVID-19 and the company has made a donation of $2,000 on behalf of each store in British Columbia to the Red Cross to support our communities through the recent floods and mudslides, for a total commitment of $416,000.

Donations to The Orange Door Project campaign support organizations that provide safe, stable housing and the life skills development programs that help youth build brighter futures.

Youth homelessness in Canada*:

Each year, at least 35,000-40,000 Canadian youth experience homelessness,

One in five Canadians experiencing homelessness are youth,

29% of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ2S, 28% identify as a member of a racialized community, and 31% identify as Indigenous.

What a donation can provide:

On average, $4 provides youth with a nutritious meal

provides youth with a nutritious meal $16 suppliers a personal hygiene kit

suppliers a personal hygiene kit $50 provides a safe bed for the night

provides a safe bed for the night $150 provides a fresh start kit for moving out

Donations can be made in all 182 stores and at OrangeDoorProject.ca where more information can also be found about the work of The Home Depot Canada Foundation, including the recent launch of TradeWorx, a targeted investment in skilled trades training for youth experiencing homelessness.

*Source: A Way Home Canada

