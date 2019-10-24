The Hollywood Hard Rock Live: The Largest Theater Designed to Date by Scéno Plus!

Scéno Plus is a Montréal-based company internationally renowned for its Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, "tailor-made for Céline Dion," and an array of architectural achievements including the Cirque du Soleil 'O' Theatre at Bellagio Las Vegas, the Park Theater (Las Vegas), La Nouba theatre at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, as well as over 200 theatres and performance venues worldwide. With this new project, the company is responsible for the whole design of the venue, including the front of house, the stage and the back of house areas as well as for the design of all theatrical and specialized equipment systems. The Hollywood Hard Rock Live is the largest performance venue designed and built to date by Scéno Plus since the company was founded 34 years ago.

"At the outset, our mandate was solely to revamp and modernize the interior of the existing entertainment venue, but with a view to help the Seminole Hard Rock maximize the entertainment experience of its clientele, we suggested that the group knock it all down and build an entirely new venue featuring cutting edge stage technology. We're very happy that they entrusted us with the project, and the result is truly impressive!" – Olivier Berthiaume-Bergé, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scéno Plus.

A multipurpose performance venue

Directly linked to the casino and just a stone's throw from the hotel, the concert hall boasts a 100 foot high, 225 000 pi² interior with a capacity of 6,600 in its seated configuration and up to 7,034 in general admission – 1,000 more than the previous theatre.

One of the great features of the Hollywood Hard Rock Live is its ability to quickly transform from a 6,600-capacity seated configuration for large concerts and events to a 2,500-capacity theater configuration for musicals in the setting and standards required for that type of performance. To pull off that technical feat, the theatre is equipped with a unique system of curtains to conceal the balconies and with motorized line sets over the stage, creating the ideal setting and conditions for musicals and other more intimate shows. The theatre can thereby transform itself from one configuration to another with total flexibility and can accommodate a wide variety or performances and shows, from rock concerts to musicals to wrestling and boxing matches. The venue also comes with a new state-of-the-art Theatrical Specialized Equipment (TSE) package, which includes the most advanced show lighting, rigging, AV, as well as a second-to-none sound system for the best artist and guest experience!

With its $125 million budget, its versatility, 6,600 seating capacity and cutting-edge technology, the Hollywood Hard Rock Live was designed by the Scéno Plus team to become the premiere entertainment destination in South Florida.

Hard Rock and Scéno Plus

This is the third project between Scéno Plus and Hard Rock, following the renovation of the Etess Arena (Atlantic City) and concert venue The Joint in Las Vegas, winner of "Best New Major Concert Venue" in 2010 at the prestigious Pollstar Awards. The goal of Scéno Plus is to offer the Seminole Hard Rock group the depth and breath of its expertise in creating live concert and entertainment venues and theaters suitably adapted to the different markets the company seeks to establish itself in worldwide. This latest collaboration naturally opens the door to other potential international projects between the Montréal-based company and the American giant.

About Scéno Plus

Founded in 1985, Scéno Plus is an international design firm based in Montreal specializing in the design of performance venues and buildings for cultural or recreational use. To date, the company has created more than 200 performance venues in Montreal, Quebec and around the world, mostly in Las Vegas, with the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Cirque du Soleil 'O' Theatre at Bellagio, Park Theater, The Event Centre in Sydney, and MGM Cotai Theatre (Macau). The company offers an exclusive approach of integrated services under one roof: architectural and interior design, theatre design, specialized equipment and technologies, as well as multimedia immersion and interactivity. It recently created a subsidiary, Scéno Plus Production, and has begun producing shows and events. Scéno Plus | www.scenoplus.com

