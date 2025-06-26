Located within the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa - QUÉBEC-BASED SCÉNO PLUS DESIGNS THE NEW HARD ROCK LIVE OTTAWA THEATRE

MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Internationally acclaimed Québec firm Scéno Plus, renowned for designing iconic performance venues — from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Celine Dion to Dolby Live in Las Vegas, as well as Montreal's Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui, Usine C, and Salle Pierre-Mercure — proudly unveils its latest achievement: the Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa theatre. This brand-new multipurpose entertainment venue, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, will officially open its doors on July 3, 2025, with a premiere concert by Canadian composer and pianist David Foster and his wife, American singer Katharine McPhee, performing her greatest hits.

Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa theatre. (CNW Group/Scéno Plus)

The opening of Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa is a key component of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, the first destination of its kind in Canada. A true gem within the Hard Rock brand, this unique complex is set to redefine entertainment and hospitality offerings in the nation's capital. With its contemporary design and signature rock'n'roll spirit, the property features 150 guest rooms, a fully modernized casino adjacent to a horse racing track, and — at the heart of it all — the Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa, with a capacity of 1,900 seated or 2,200 standing.

"This project marks our eighth collaboration with Hard Rock International — a relationship built on mutual trust and a successful track record. The venue was designed to accommodate a wide variety of event formats in an enveloping and inspiring setting. With its exceptional acoustics, stage flexibility, and captivating ambiance, it promises both audiences and performers a truly memorable experience worthy of the Hard Rock legacy," says Olivier Berthiaume-Bergé, President and CEO of Scéno Plus.

A modular theatre designed for all types of events

Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa stands out for its exceptional versatility. The venue features telescopic seating with retractable seats, enabling a 17,000-square-foot open floor area, easily adaptable for concerts, galas, conferences, sports matches, poker tournaments, trade shows, and much more.

The theatre's visual experience lives up to the Hard Rock name, blending boldness and elegance in its interior design. Vibrant red seats add energy to the general admission area, while the gold-toned VIP section offers select guests unparalleled proximity to the stage.

