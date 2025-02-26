Visuals: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1buvB5UX--R4ufn4e_M7I7OFL94KP-p2i?usp=sharing

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Scéno Plus, a firm specializing in theatre, concert hall and venue design, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The company, which enjoys an international reputation in the events industry, is known for having designed some of the world's most prestigious venues, including Céline Dion's theatre at Caesars Palace, Dolby Live and Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and Hard Rock Live Hollywood, to name but a few.

The year 2024 has been a productive year for the company with not just one, but three new theatre openings. After its 6th and 7th partnerships with Hard Rock International with the openings of Hard Rock Live Rockford and Hard Rock Live Bristol, Scéno Plus was entrusted with a major renovation of the Palazzo Theatre for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in the fall.

Since its inception, Scéno Plus has distinguished itself with landmark projects that have shaped Québec's cultural landscape. These include Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui, Usine C, Théâtre Hector-Charland and Salle Pierre-Mercure. These projects quickly established the company's reputation and expertise.

Scéno Plus gained international recognition through its collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, creating venues for its first two permanent Las Vegas shows, Mystère and O. A few years later, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, an iconic venue thanks to Céline Dion's almost 15-year-long residency, marked the company's consecration. Scéno Plus has since spearheaded numerous major projects throughout the world, while maintaining its base of operations in Québec.

Family ownership and international influence

Founded in 1985 by Patrick Bergé and Lorraine Berthiaume, Scéno Plus embodies a history of multi-generational family entrepreneurship. Today, the company is managed by their sons, Olivier Berthiaume-Bergé, President and CEO, and Vincent Berthiaume-Bergé, Senior Vice-President and COO.

Over the years, Scéno Plus has received some fifteen major international awards. These include the prestigious Las Vegas Theatre of the Year Award in 1994 for Cirque du Soleil's permanent theater at Treasure Island, and another in 1998 for the Bellagio's permanent theater, also for Cirque du Soleil. In 2010, Pollstar magazine awarded the company Best Concert Venue for The Joint by Rogue, a concert hall that has hosted performances by such notable artists as Paul McCartney, The Killers and Bon Jovi. In 2012, the company also received the award for the best cassino interior design, the REVELRY. Finally, in 2022, Scéno Plus received the Platinum Interior Design Award in the Special Awards/Acoustic category for its work on the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

Some of Scéno Plus's signature projects over the years:

To find out more about Scéno Plus and its achievements, visit www.scenoplus.com.

About Scéno Plus

Founded in 1985 by Patrick Bergé, an architect by training, and Lorraine Berthiaume, a drama graduate, Scéno Plus is an internationally renowned family business based in Montréal, specializing in the design of concert halls and buildings for cultural and recreational purposes. Since 2020, the founders' two sons have taken over the company, Olivier Berthiaume-Bergé as President and CEO, and Vincent Berthiaume-Bergé as Vice-President and COO CPA, CMA. Together, they create a harmonious duo, combining Olivier's architectural creativity with Vincent's business acumen. Scéno Plus offers an exclusive approach consisting of integrated services by its team of experts in architectural and interior design, theatre design, acoustics, architectural lighting and the integration of specialized theatrical equipment and technologies. To find out more, visit www.scenoplus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

