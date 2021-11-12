The holidays are back, and so is the PC® Insiders Report™

After a lengthy hiatus, the PC® Insiders Report™ holiday edition is back, with entertaining inspiration and behind-the-scenes product stories of one of Canada's most trusted brands. The PC® team is launching some of its most innovative and delicious products of all time, including a stuffed turkey crown (with a money back guarantee!**) and a rich and creamy egg nog ice cream inspired by the PC® World's Best Egg Nog.

"The holidays are a time for friends, family and food," says Kathlyne Ross, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. "With so many of us looking forward to the return of our favourite traditions, we thought we would bring back one of our own with limited edition copies of the PC® Insiders Report™ holiday edition. Spanning more than 100 new PC® products this season, from innovative appetizers and simple solutions for your family feast, to ready-to-serve desserts, we've got you covered for however you plan to celebrate this year."

For years, the PC® Insiders Report™ pages have brought comfort, joy and inspiration to Canadians during the holidays, and now this ultimate playbook for holiday entertaining has returned (both online and in print!) to inspire holiday celebrations, big and small. Featuring festive cover artwork by Montreal-based Illustrator, Amélie Tourangeau, and contributions from notable Canadians such as Food Writer, Tara O'Brady, and singer-songwriter, Jann Arden, the PC® Insiders Report™ holiday edition includes everything needed to make this year's holiday season one to remember.

Many of us are wanting to put new twists on nostalgic favourites, as the survey also found that more than half (56%) of Canadians are feeling nostalgic for a festive holiday dinner, yet two-thirds (66%) are interested in trying new products. If you are looking to up your "wow" factor this season, there are many delicious new products to try including:

PC® Kimchi Hummus

PC® Halloom Cheese Sticks in Za'Atar Herbed Batter

PC® Butter Infused Stuffed Turkey Crown

PC® Kalbi Beef Short Ribs

PC® Hot Chocolate Bombs

PC® Egg Nog Ice Cream

PC® Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cluster New York-Style Cheesecake

PC® products are available at Loblaw banner stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and Zehrs®. For holiday entertaining inspiration, get your copy of the PC® Insiders Report™ holiday edition at your nearest Loblaw-owned location, or view your digital copy all season long at pc.ca .

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores which provide grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers

*About the PC® Insiders Report™ Omnibus Survey:

On September 29th 2021 an online survey of 1,506 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

** "Try it…You'll Love it" Guarantee

"Try it…You'll Love it" or your money refunded with proof of purchase. Details at www.pc.ca or 1-888-495-5111

