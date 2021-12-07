The holiday tradition continues! Christmas Thieves (A Small Town Radio Play) debuts on AMI-audio

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) delivers a special gift this holiday season with a brand-new radio play, Christmas Thieves (A Small Town Radio Play), starring your favourite AMI-audio hosts.

Written by Greg Oliver Bodine and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc., it's Christmas Eve in America's heartland, and radio host Bjorn Gundlarrsen is preparing for the telethon performance that will keep his tiny, polka-themed radio station afloat. Unfortunately, the prize troupe of British actors he's hired has all fallen ill due to a dastardly combination of indigestible foreign meats. With time running out, will Bjorn be able to replace them in time and save the show?

Christmas Thieves (A Small Town Radio Play) stars Kelly and Company's Kelly MacDonald as Bjorn, station manager and disc jockey of the local radio station, W-CHZ, and Ramya Amuthan as Rosie, town mayor and parent-teacher association president; NOW with Dave Brown's Dave Brown as Old Man Saltzpeter, W-CHZ's crusty, big-shot program sponsor and the station's most vocal critic; The Globe and Mail Today's reader Mike Ross as Mac, W-CHZ's shy, taciturn engineer; and Low Vision Moments host Jennie Bovard as Madge, the station's uber-custodian.

Christmas Thieves (A Small Town Radio Play) airs Friday, December 24, at 2 p.m. Eastern and Sunday, December 26, at 5 p.m. Eastern on AMI-audio.

"We're excited to continue the tradition of bringing radio plays to our audience," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "The holidays are a time for family, and there is no better way to celebrate that than gathering for truly inclusive storytelling."

And, after debuting last year to much acclaim, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, returns! Written by Joe Landry, based on the Frank Capra classic—and voiced by your favourite AMI-audio show hosts, producers and contributors—It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will be broadcast on Friday, December 24, at 5 p.m. Eastern and Saturday, December 25, at 5 p.m. Eastern on AMI-audio.

Stream AMI-audio programming online at AMI.ca. Learn more about AMI-audio and where you can find it with your cable provider.

