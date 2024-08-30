GILBERT PLAINS, MB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Gilbert Plains Recreation Complex will be retrofitted thanks to an investment of more than $1.2 million from the federal government.

Funding will go towards improving accessibility and safety for persons with disabilities at the complex, along with upgrading the building's operational efficiency. Accessible bathrooms, change rooms and other sustainable features are expected to be completed in 2025.

The community complex also saw the installation of a new, efficient ice rink refrigeration system, which is already in use and will continue to serve both the facility's arena and four-sheet curling rink.

These retrofits will accommodate the increased demand in the community for recreation services and will provide a safer, more accessible, and inclusive place for friends and families of all ages.

Quotes

"The Gilbert Plains Recreation Complex is a hub for locals that should be accessible to all, where everyone can benefit from better and more affordable options to stay active and connect with their community. Our federal government champions the use of innovative, clean solutions to help Canadians adapt to a low-carbon economy that is green and energy efficient. Supported by the collaborative nature of our Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, we will continue collaborating with our partners to foster healthier, more sustainable places to call home."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The municipality greatly appreciates the support from both the federal and provincial governments with funding to ensure the necessary upgrades to our arena complex are able to get completed. As our arena hosts many games, tournaments, bonspiels, and other events year round, these upgrades were crucial in order to ensure our complex runs as efficiently as possible. We look forward to all of the upgrades being complete and are excited to continue to host participants and athletes from all across the province."

Courtney Roehl, Chief Administrative Officer, Gilbert Plains Municipality

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,278,374 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Manitoba has allocated $176,200 through the Building Sustainable Communities program, and the Municipality of Gilbert Plains is investing $9,199 .

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program is now accepting applications on for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

to . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

