QUEBEC CITY, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, announced today the creation of an Advisory Group to support efforts to rehabilitate the Québec Bridge.

In November 2024, the Government of Canada announced that the conditions necessary for the retrocession of the Québec Bridge to the federal government had been met. Canada has thus regained ownership of this historic infrastructure, which is essential to the economy of both Canada and Quebec. Management of the Québec Bridge was entrusted to the federal Crown corporation Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), which is responsible for elaborating and implementing the bridge's rehabilitation program.

To support JCCBI in its mandate, the federal government is announcing the creation of an Advisory Group to rehabilitate the Québec Bridge. The purpose of this Group is to enable JCCBI to benefit from a diversity of expertise, to learn about the Québec City environment and its key players, as well as raise awareness of the Crown corporation and its mandate.

The Advisory Group consists of representatives from JCCBI, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, the ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable du Québec, Canadian National Railway, the cities of Quebec City and Lévis, the Chambre de commerce et d'industries de Québec, the Chambre de commerce du Grand Lévis, the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec, du Conseil régional de l'environnement (Capitale-Nationale), the Conseil régional de l'environnement (Chaudière-Appalaches), Université Laval, Port of Québec and two citizens, residents of Québec City and Lévis.

The Advisory Group's mandate is for two years, the estimated time required to develop the rehabilitation plan. Once this phase has been completed, whether the Group continues, in its current or revised form, will be reassessed in light of future needs.

"We are delighted today to announce the creation of this Advisory committee for the rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge, whose members are keenly aware of the needs and expectations of the community, and will help support JCCBI whose mandate is to ensure the longevity of this historic and essential infrastructure for the residents of Quebec City and Lévis, as well as for the economy of Canada and Quebec."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"The rehabilitation of the Québec Bridge is a promising project for our region, supported by the Canadian government and mobilizing local expertise, key institutions and committed citizens. The creation of this Advisory Group reflects our desire to act with transparency, rigor and proximity. It's another concrete step towards ensuring the long-term viability of this strategic link between Quebec City and Lévis."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre

"The Québec Bridge is more than just infrastructure — it's a symbol of our history and a vital link for the people of Beauport–Limoilou. I'm pleased to see our government taking concrete steps toward its rehabilitation, with an advisory group that reflects the voice of our region. By working together, we can ensure its preservation for future generations."

Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport–Limoilou

"Aware that expectations are high in the Quebec City region, the JCCBI team is working to maintain a climate of trust and developed a participatory approach that includes discussions with elected officials, stakeholders, First Nations and the general public in addition to its plan to rehabilitate the Quebec Bridge. This advisory group is part of this approach and will support our organisation in its desire to ensure close management with the community"

Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer for Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated

The Government of Canada wishes to remember the tragic history of the bridge's construction and the legacy of the many workers who lost their lives in its construction.

The Government of Canada recognizes that this bridge crosses the ancestral territory of several First Nations who have occupied this site since time immemorial.

recognizes that this bridge crosses the ancestral territory of several First Nations who have occupied this site since time immemorial. Originally conceived as a railway bridge, the Québec Bridge now includes three road lanes and a pedestrian and cyclist walkway. It remains the longest cantilever bridge ever built, spanning 549 meters between the main piers, for a total length of 987 meters and a height of 95 meters.

The Québec Bridge is an essential link for regional transportation, with an average annual throughput of 33,000 vehicles per day, including some 400 public transit buses, carrying over 6,000 passengers daily.

It is the only link to allow active transportation - on foot or by bike - between Quebec City and Lévis.

and Lévis. JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from government, is overseen by a Board of Directors and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI provided an update on the progress of its activities at the Québec Bridge during a technical briefing on June 10, 2025 .

