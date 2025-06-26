CASSELMAN, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Casselman is developing Bird's Eye View Park into a welcoming green space with a focus on bird life, after a combined investment of $1,000,000 from the federal government and the municipality. Giovanna Mingarelli, Member of Parliament for Prescott—Russell—Cumberland and Mayor Geneviève Lajoie, were onsite today to make the announcement.

The park will showcase a bird observatory, a bird sanctuary, a park, and a walking trail on the banks of the Nation River. Bird watchers and photographers will enjoy front-row access to a diverse range of bird life, including rare species, while an accessible walking trail with bilingual signage highlights the park's wildlife and flora, complemented by cultural and tourist activities that enhance the visitor experience.

The Bird's Eye View Park will maintain the biodiversity and natural habitat of the area through activities such as planting native species and removing invasive species and monitoring bird activity, all with the goal of enhancing the local ecosystem to make it more resilient to climate change.

Quotes

"This investment in Bird's Eye View Park is great news for Casselman and a victory for the birds! It will be a model on how to make a green space resilient and attract visitors near and far who are passionate about nature. Investing in nature-based solutions boosts climate resilience, protects ecosystems, and improves public spaces."

Giovanna Mingarelli, Member of Parliament for Prescott—Russell—Cumberland

"Bird's Eye View Park is much more than a green space - it's a symbol of who we are and what we believe in. This project reflects our shared commitment to environmental protection, accessibility and building a future where nature and community thrive together. By investing in this sanctuary, we are protecting biodiversity, promoting education and creating a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can feel a real sense of belonging."

Geneviève Lajoie, Mayor, Municipality of Casselman

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $800,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Municipality of Casselman is contributing $200,000 .

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Municipality of is contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

