The Heart of Asia Shines Bright as the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival Returns to Tainan

As 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, known for its auspicious power in Chinese culture, many lanterns at the festival symbolize the mythical creature. The festival's main attractions are strategically located at Anping Recreational Wharf and close to Tainan's High-Speed Rail station. These locations have been transformed into a vivid tapestry of lights, and attracted more than 7M people since the Lantern Festival kicked off on February 24, demonstrating its immense popularity. To facilitate access to these enchanting sites, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has arranged buses from the HSR station to encourage the use of public transportation for maintaining sustainability and ease of movement for all attendees, while parking lots and additional parking spaces are available for those driving.

To promote the festival internationally, TTA invited three Canadian content creators to Taiwan, each with a unique perspective on travel. Isabelle (@Allons.Y), known for her focus on beautiful travel destinations; Ryan (@EatFamous), a connoisseur of delicious foods; and Sahil (@TravelMowgly), an explorer of epic landscapes, were selected to capture the festival through their diverse lenses. This collaboration underscores Taiwan's commitment to showcasing its heritage and beauty for a global audience, reinforcing its position as "The Heart of Asia."

Promotions of Taiwan in North America will continue with TTA's participation in the Bay Area Travel and Adventure Show on March 16-17, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

From February 24 to March 10, international travelers who visit the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival will receive free welcome gifts, including a zodiac dragon mini lantern, a limited edition OhBear gift, and one seating area ticket for the Lantern Festival sound and light show. For more information on the Taiwan Lantern Festival and other upcoming events, please visit eng.taiwan.net.tw.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canada market is managed by the San Francisco branch of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are "Time for Taiwan" and "The Heart of Asia", while the official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration

For further information: Alex Trup, [email protected], +1-929-474-6565