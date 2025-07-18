Taiwan's International Balloon Festival Soars Again

Canadians Invited to Experience a Summer of Skybound Magic in Taitung

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration warmly invites Canadian travelers to experience one of Asia's most breathtaking summer spectacles: the 2025 Taiwan International Balloon Festival, running through August 21 in Taitung County, eastern Taiwan.

Hot air balloons at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung, Taiwan

Now in its 15th year, this world-renowned event combines vibrant hot air balloon displays, immersive cultural programming, and the stunning natural beauty of Taiwan's East Rift Valley. With tethered balloon rides, special-shaped balloons from around the globe, and dazzling night glow concerts, it's a must-visit for families, photographers, and adventurous travelers alike.

A Decade and a Half of Aerial Wonder

Since its humble launch in 2011 with just 13 balloons and a single mural balloon made from local children's art, the Taiwan International Balloon Festival has grown into a global celebration of flight and culture. It holds the distinction of being one of the longest-running hot air balloon festivals in the world, with a record-setting 66-day event in 2013.

Over the years, Taitung has introduced the world's first Hello Kitty, OhBear, Mazu, and now Doraemon-shaped balloons, blending pop culture with global aviation artistry. The event also champions accessibility and innovation with custom balloons designed for passengers with disabilities, tethered rides, and collaborations with international artists and designers.

2025 Highlights: Balloons, Concerts & Drones

Daily morning and afternoon balloon flights at sunrise (5:30–7:00 a.m.) and sunset (5:00–6:30 p.m.)

Tethered rides available online or onsite (NT$550–650; approx. CA$23–28)

A record 12 Night Glow Concerts this year, including multimedia shows combining music, projection mapping, and the return of the Doraemon-themed drone displays

A new stamp-collecting adventure via the festival's official LINE app encourages exploration of nearby townships like Yanping and Luye

Exclusive hot air balloons from Canada , Brazil , and beyond join Taiwan's iconic fleet

Taitung's festival remains closed on Tuesdays, with ride reservations limited to two tickets per person. Tickets can be purchased from EZTravel's dedicated page .

Why Taitung?

Tucked along Taiwan's less-traveled southeast coast, Taitung is known for its lush landscapes, friendly Indigenous communities, and laid-back pace of life.

This year, the Luye Highland serves as the main launch site, while satellite events and "check-in" tourism spots are scattered across the county—encouraging travelers to explore beyond the balloons.

With over a million visitors annually, it's good to plan your trip to and around Taitung early. To get to and from Taitung, it's recommended to use the Taiwan PASS , which has several different versions offering discounted unlimited rail travel. The Taiwan Tourist Shuttle which runs from Taitung Bus Station to Luye Highland, while the Taiwan Tour Bus has a range of different tour options for other things to do in the area.

Plan Your Balloon Adventure

"Taiwan's balloon festival offers more than just a scenic flight—it shows off the creativity, resilience, and hospitality of Taitung's people," says Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco Office. "From the cool morning ascents over rice paddies to the glowing spectacles under the stars, it's an unforgettable summer journey we're excited to share with our Canadian friends."

For more information on the Taiwan International Balloon Festival, visit the official website: balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw/en

To plan your trip to Taitung for the International Balloon Festival, visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

