VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- To strengthen its presence in the global tourism market and tap into the robust outbound travel demand from North America, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) launched its first Taiwan Tourism Information Center (TTIC) in Vancouver, Canada, on October 2, 2024. Building on this momentum, TTA further expanded its North American network by establishing the United States' first TTIC in Seattle on June 13, 2025, adding a key promotional hub in the Americas.

Seizing this opportunity, TTA, in collaboration with multiple airlines and travel agencies, hosted a series of B2B tourism workshops and the opening ceremony of the Seattle TTIC from June 9 to 13, spanning Toronto, Vancouver, and Seattle. Led by Mr. Ben Huang, Director of TTA's International Affairs Division, the delegation showcased Taiwan's latest tourism themes and diverse travel offerings. Through immersive cultural experiences—including vibrant Indigenous dance performances and authentic Taiwanese cuisine—TTA aimed to enhance Taiwan's brand presence in the North American market and bring the spirit of Taiwan directly to local audiences.

Outbound travel from the United States and Canada exceeded 127 million trips in 2024, underscoring the region's enormous market potential. According to TTA, visitor arrivals to Taiwan from the U.S. and Canada surpassed 760,000 in 2024, not only recovering to pre-pandemic (2019) levels but also marking a 22.7% increase over 2023. In 2025, nearly 190 direct flights per week connect Taiwan with major cities across North America, reflecting continued market momentum. Among these routes, Seattle has experienced the most significant growth. In addition to EVA Air's steady operations, China Airlines resumed service in 2024, while STARLUX Airlines and Delta Air Lines also launched new routes. Within just one year, weekly flights between Seattle and Taiwan have quadrupled, solidifying Seattle's position as a key gateway to the U.S. Pacific Northwest. This dense flight network is expected to further boost visitor traffic from the Seattle region to Taiwan.

Throughout the event series, TTA invited leading North American tour operators, travel media, and key influencers to participate in networking sessions aimed at strengthening product development and expanding distribution partnerships. The events featured a dynamic performance by 'Etolan Style, an acclaimed indigenous Amis tribe operated entity, which also acts as a tribe-owned enterprise from Taitung, alongside iconic symbols of Taiwanese lifestyle and hospitality—such as globally popular bubble tea and Taiwan Beer. To encourage North American partners to promote travel to Taiwan, exciting giveaways included roundtrip flight tickets to Taiwan sponsored by airlines, as well as tour package vouchers provided by travel agencies.

TTA emphasized that the United States and Canada combined have become Taiwan's third-largest source of inbound tourists, highlighting the region's strong growth potential. The promotional campaign, paired with the grand opening of the Seattle TTIC, is designed to provide up-to-date travel information and real-time consultation services, while also acting as a key liaison platform for industry collaboration and brand promotion. Through this initiative and the establishment of the Seattle TTIC, TTA aims to strengthen Taiwan's tourism brand presence in North America via integrated digital and on-the-ground marketing, attracting more travelers to explore Taiwan's rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and culinary diversity, and ultimately driving the sustainable development of Taiwan's tourism industry.

Taiwan Tourism Event Information:

Taiwan Tourism Workshop in Toronto

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 01:30 p.m.

Venue: Four Seasons Toronto (60 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON )

Taiwan Tourism Workshop in Vancouver

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Venue: Paradox Vancouver (1161 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC )

Taiwan Tourism Information Center Grand Opening & Trade Show in Seattle

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Four Seasons Seattle (99 Union St, Seattle, WA )

For related photos and files, please click here.

For more information, please contact:

Taiwan Tourism Administration, San Francisco Office

Director Sylvia S.H. Lee

Phone: +1 (415) 989-8677

Email: [email protected]

Director Phone: +1 (415) 989-8677 Email: Tourism Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York

Director Jin Juang

Phone: 1-212-867-1632

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

Media Contact:

Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Vancouver

[email protected]

+1 (672) 202-8988

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration